Espoirs du CH: one expert speaks of a “vital new era” ahead in the team’s history

Looking at the state of the Habs organization, it’s hard not to be optimistic about the future. The club is counting on several good young players already in town, and the bank of prospects is in good shape at all levels.

We may still be short of a top-notch striker, according to some, but the selection of Ivan Demidov has helped in that regard.

Obviously, in Montreal, we like the state of the prospect bank. That said, it’s encouraging to see that even far from Montreal, this sentiment is shared by many.

Among the most enthusiastic is Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff‘s prospect expert. He’s currently preparing his annual paper on the state of the Habs’ prospect bank… and clearly, he’s thinking big:

This group will be extremely pleasant to watch one day. It won’t be long before we see a vital new era in Habs history. – Steven Ellis

Putting this together for Friday and, man, this group will be fun one day. It won’t be long before we’re watching another vital era in the history of the Montreal Canadiens’. pic.twitter.com/IaUAtWFG9m – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 24, 2024

Obviously, these words mean a lot considering the rich history of the Montreal organization. Without necessarily seeing the club win the Stanley Cup for years in a row as in the past, Ellis’ words suggest that fans are right to believe in the team’s future.

And when it comes to hope, Ellis is a top-notch reference, covering a huge number of events where tomorrow’s best players are in action.

Obviously, there’s still work to be done to bring all these youngsters to maturity. For the moment, they all remain projects, but the potential of the bank of hopefuls is undeniable.

And that’s without counting the young core already established in town.

To see Ellis, who is not in the Montreal area, praising the Canadiens’ group of prospects is a sign that even far from Quebec, something good is being built by the Tricolore.

Let’s just hope that the predictions for the bank will bring better results than those made in the past, that said.

