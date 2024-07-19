QMJHL : Julien BriseBois works hard to get to know the product

There are two clubs in the NHL with a reputation for not letting Quebecers from the QMJHL off the hook: the Ducks and the Lightning.In Anaheim, Martin Madden Jr. seems to know his way around the local product, and never hesitates to draft from the QMJHL to improve his team in the long term.

And at every draft, we’re reminded of that.

Then, in Tampa Bay, Julien BriseBois doesn’t hesitate to put his faith in local talent either. Whether through transactions, free agent signings or even with his (very few) draft picks, the Quebec GM loves Quebec talent.

But why does he draft here more than others? Because he does his homework.

A few years ago, Gilles Courteau said that Tampa Bay’s GM took the time to chat with him about his league’s prospects. It was a habit in his case.

And last night, on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, Philippe Boucher opened up about BriseBois’ methods to demonstrate that he doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to talking about the Q.

In a nutshell, Boucher recounts how, when he was GM and coach in the QMJHL, he would sometimes return to his office 30 minutes after the end of a game and see that BriseBois was waiting for him.

The NHL GM didn’t leave immediately after the game, then.

And from there, after waiting dozens of minutes after a game, BriseBois would ask Boucher about his club’s youngsters, the Lightning’s Q prospects and the league’s good youngsters.

He did this a few times a year… and it’s safe to assume that Boucher wasn’t the only man BriseBois did this with.

The point is, when a Lightning scout pushes to draft a local prospect, BriseBois is influenced by what he’s seen. That weighs in the balance and makes the difference.

I don’t know if Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton do it this way, but let’s just say it seems to work.

Overtime

– Good listening.

The latest episode of the Passion MLB podcast is out We look back at the All-Star Game, the draft, the circuit contest and set the table for the deadline https://t.co/rhtPjjyjWQ – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 19, 2024

– You have to respect the umpires. [TVAS]

– Indeed.

Samuel Piette maintains that the Montreal players will have to do the “dirty work” tomorrow against TFC. The captain notes that the lads need to draw inspiration from the aggressive play of the national team. The guys who take the field will have to be ready to pay the price. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 19, 2024

– A great run.

Born to Haitian parents in an underprivileged neighborhood of Montreal, Luguentz Dort(@luthebeast) climbed the ranks one by one all the way to the NBA. On his way to his first Olympic Games, the basketball player hasn’t forgotten his family origins. Presented by @ToyotaCanada pic.twitter.com/yFMToMTcii – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 19, 2024

– To be continued.