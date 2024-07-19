“Unlike P.K. Subban, I give out real money”

It’s already been 10 years since P.K. Subban signed his big eight-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens. In the end, it was his last contract in the National Hockey League.

After signing this contract, worth $72 million, the defenseman pledged to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital over the next 10 years.

The gesture was well received in the community.That said, the more time passed, the more we realized that the $10 million Subban promised to raise (and not pledged to donate) was not 100% raised by the defenseman.

This created two camps. There were those who said it was better than nothing, which he did… and there were those who said the Canadiens’ defenseman lied when he promised money.

Anyway. All this to say that the subject continues to attract attention, because when we think of Subban, we inevitably think of his gift.And now, entrepreneur Luc Poirier has brought the subject back into the headlines by throwing a foul ball at Subban in a recent video in connection with a donation he has pledged to make.

Basically, the entrepreneur has pledged to donate $650,000 over 10 years ($65,000 a year) to the HEC Montréal foundation to support tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.

And unlike P.K. Subban, I’m giving real money, not just promising to collect pennies. – Luc Poirier

And in a video explaining his gesture, he took aim at Subban.

Until he raises the $10 million, Subban will forever be identified with this story. And that’s regardless of the extent to which he has raised money and changed the lives of many young people through his contributions and visits.

Will he ever get there?

