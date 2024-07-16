Patrik Laine: Pascal Vincent’s arrival in Laval will help Kent Hughes make up his mind

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been hearing about Patrik Laine in Montreal.

And why?Because Kent Hughes is looking to add some offensive talent to his line-up, and because the Habs are interested in the services of someone with goal-scoring ability.

There’s no “new” development in the file, but today’s news involving the Habs will help move things forward.

When I say news of the day, you’ll understand that I’m talking about the hiring of Pascal Vincent as head coach of the Laval Rocket.

Pascal Vincent will be able to help Kent Hughes better navigate his way through the organization, and the reason is simple: he had been working with Patrik Laine in Columbus for three years… And Vincent also worked with Laine in Winnipeg, when they were both part of the Jets organization.

That said, if there’s one man in particular who’s in a good position to offer some advice to the Habs GM, it’s Pascal Vincent.

Basically, we know that Patrik Laine is currently in the NHL’s assistance program and that he’s looking to leave Columbus…

We know Patrik Laine as a hockey player.

He has the offensive talent to be one of the NHL’s top scorers, and he also has the size to be a dominant player in the big league.

On the other hand… We don’t know much about Patrik Laine as a person, and that’s where Pascal Vincent’s arrival will help Kent Hughes make a decision.

Vincent will be able to describe the player’s personality, qualities and flaws to the Canadiens’ GM, and if the latter likes what he hears, the decision to pay a 1st or 2nd round pick for the services of a “problem” guy will be a lot easier for Kent Hughes to make.

But when you consider that the relationship between Laine and Vincent wasn’t at its best… It may lead you to believe that the Habs could abandon the project, as David Ettedgui suggests:

With the appointment of Pascal Vincent , I highly doubt that the Habs will continue their discussions with Columbus for Laine. If they hired him in Laval, it's because they value him; the Habs will take Vincent at his word.

Warning: no one is saying that the Habs will move for Laine just because Pascal Vincent is now part of the organization.

But one thing is crystal clear: Pascal Vincent’s advice will certainly be useful.

And that’s what we need to focus on right now.

