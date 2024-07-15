Development camp: Demidov not visible in SKA videos

Last week, SKA St. Petersburg shared the list of participants in the team’s development camp.

Ivan Demidov’s name was on it.

The camp got underway yesterday (July 14)… But what we notice most is that we don’t see Demidov in the videos that were offered by the club.

SKA actually posted a video on Instagram in which we see the players getting ready before jumping on the rink.

We see the youngsters performing a few exercises on the ice, we see the coach giving them instructions at a certain point during “training”… And we hear a coach talking about the camp.

That said, should we be concerned about the fact that we don’t see the Canadiens’ hopeful in the video?

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by Хоккейный клуб СКА (@hcska)

Ivan Demidov doesn’t seem to appear in this video released by SKA from their development camp. pic.twitter.com/n9ilDLBQDQ – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 15, 2024

He doesn’t look like he’s in this clip either pic.twitter.com/y7ZPdN35iF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 15, 2024

It may seem odd, ultimately, because it sure would have made for good publicity to see Demidov in said video :Demidov suffered a knee injury in recent months.It happened in the MHL finals.

He didn’t have to go under the knife to heal the boo-boo, but there’s a world out there where the injury still makes him uncomfortable today.

And if that’s the case, it would have been illogical to send him out on the ice with the other players present at the development camp.

Perhaps this explains why…

We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation over the next few days, and we all agree that there’s no need to press the panic button just yet.

That’s not the point of this exercise, anyway.

But ultimately, we can also agree that it’s all a mystery.

Overtime

– Speaking of Demidov:

The most underrated part of Demidov’s game is his defensive play. In 46 MHL games, he was on the ice for 0.24 goals against per game. I have never seen a percentage that low. It wasn’t just because the team allowed few goals against either…every 60 minutes he was on the ice… pic.twitter.com/nIWU1VOhdi – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 15, 2024

– Steven Stamkos says goodbye to Tampa Bay in a touching letter.

Tampa, thank you for everything Not sure words are enough to express my feelings , but I gave it a try . Big thanks to the @PlayersTribune for helping me put this together. https://t.co/kQbpspFAn2 – Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) July 15, 2024

– Nice contract for the young goalie.

Senators re-sign goalie Mads Sogaard to 2-year deal https://t.co/YVycMuppHm pic.twitter.com/q43tJeT3NJ – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) July 15, 2024

– Minor signing in New York:

#NYR have agreed to terms with Matthew Robertson on a one-year deal. Details: https://t.co/GLln103Nic pic.twitter.com/V2O6XL6Rzo – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 15, 2024

– Good!