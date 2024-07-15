Skip to content
News

Development camp: Demidov not visible in SKA videos

 Auteur: jdavis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Development camp: Demidov not visible in SKA videos
Credit: Getty Images

Last week, SKA St. Petersburg shared the list of participants in the team’s development camp.

Ivan Demidov’s name was on it.

The camp got underway yesterday (July 14)… But what we notice most is that we don’t see Demidov in the videos that were offered by the club.

SKA actually posted a video on Instagram in which we see the players getting ready before jumping on the rink.

We see the youngsters performing a few exercises on the ice, we see the coach giving them instructions at a certain point during “training”… And we hear a coach talking about the camp.

That said, should we be concerned about the fact that we don’t see the Canadiens’ hopeful in the video?

It may seem odd, ultimately, because it sure would have made for good publicity to see Demidov in said video :

Demidov suffered a knee injury in recent months.

It happened in the MHL finals.

He didn’t have to go under the knife to heal the boo-boo, but there’s a world out there where the injury still makes him uncomfortable today.

And if that’s the case, it would have been illogical to send him out on the ice with the other players present at the development camp.

Perhaps this explains why…

We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation over the next few days, and we all agree that there’s no need to press the panic button just yet.

That’s not the point of this exercise, anyway.

But ultimately, we can also agree that it’s all a mystery.

Overtime

– Speaking of Demidov:

– Steven Stamkos says goodbye to Tampa Bay in a touching letter.

– Nice contract for the young goalie.

– Minor signing in New York:

– Good!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content