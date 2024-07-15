Fan buys a jersey autographed by Red Wings legends for $50

Fan buys a jersey autographed by Red Wings legends for $50Auteur: jdavis
It’s always an interesting experience, because you never know what you might find in a thrift store.
He got his hands on a Detroit Red Wings jersey, autographed by several of the team’s legends.
Henrik Zetterberg, Johan Franzen, Tomas Holmstrom, Niklas Kronwall, Dan Cleary…
It’s really cool, for real.
Especially in the context of Jesse Pollock’s little brother surely not expecting to walk away with such a purchase.
After all, it features the signatures of several players who won a Stanley Cup with the Red Wings… And we’re talking about a pretty unique collector’s item for someone who loves the Michigan club.
Then again, there’s no telling what’s hidden in a thrift store and for a sports fan, getting your hands on a vest autographed by great players… It must be pretty unique thanks.
So on that note, I’m thinking of taking a trip to the nearest Values Village this afternoon… Hehe.
