Fan buys a jersey autographed by Red Wings legends for $50

Do you ever go to a thrift store?

It’s always an interesting experience, because you never know what you might find in a thrift store.

The little brother of Jesse Pollock (TSN) learned this the hard way, when he made a remarkable find in a Winnipeg store.

He got his hands on a Detroit Red Wings jersey, autographed by several of the team’s legends.

Henrik Zetterberg, Johan Franzen, Tomas Holmstrom, Niklas Kronwall, Dan Cleary…

Imagine going to Value Village and finding this Red Wings jersey for $50 that’s signed by… Henrik Zetterberg, Tomas Holmstrom, Johan Franzen and Niklas Kronwall. What a find by my little bro in Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/GXXUm3MLgB – Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) July 11, 2024

And worst of all, the price of the jersey was a mere $50:

It’s really cool, for real.

Especially in the context of Jesse Pollock’s little brother surely not expecting to walk away with such a purchase.

That said, I really wonder what the (real) value of a sweater like this looks like.

After all, it features the signatures of several players who won a Stanley Cup with the Red Wings… And we’re talking about a pretty unique collector’s item for someone who loves the Michigan club.

The feeling of finding such a vest must be special, by the way.

Then again, there’s no telling what’s hidden in a thrift store and for a sports fan, getting your hands on a vest autographed by great players… It must be pretty unique thanks.

So on that note, I’m thinking of taking a trip to the nearest Values Village this afternoon… Hehe.

