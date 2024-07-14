Johnathan Kovacevic doesn’t see himself as a finished product

At the very end of June, the Canadiens parted ways with Johnathan Kovacevic, one of the organization’s 675 defensemen. His departure frees up a spot for a youngster.

And New Jersey wants to win. In fact, the Devils are certainly one of the clubs that have improved the most this summer. The right-handed defenseman is one of the additions, and not only does he want to play, he wants to be a regular.

In 2022-2023, he was one in Montreal. The 2023-2024 season was a little more difficult, but he doesn’t consider himself a finished product.

The defenseman has every intention of using the experience he gained with the Habs to establish himself as a regular in the Devils’ blue league. https://t. co/B5K7HT5QHg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 14, 2024

That’s what he said last week at a press conference.

Kovy, a much-loved guy in the dressing room, says he’s going to get better and keep getting better. He’ll clearly have a chance to showcase himself at training camp, but playing 82 games on a third pair, behind guys like Simon Nemec, Luke Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Brenden Dilon and Jonas Siegenthaler, won’t be easy.

He’ll have to really, really stand out.

At least he’ll have the chance to play for a winning club before becoming a free agent. Whoever earns $766,667 in 2024-2025 will become a UFA on July 1, 2025.

Looking ahead to next season, the fullback would like to be more physical. In fact, according to him, he’s already discussed this desire with the Habs staff.

The two things I focus on and put all my effort into are defending well and being hard to play against. I think I’ve made progress in both areas. – Johnathan Kovacevic

It’s an understatement, but it’s going to be a big season for him. At 27 years of age already, it’s make or break.

Will other teams agree with him that he’s not a finished product?

