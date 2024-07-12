Skip to content
The Canadiens have the third-youngest team in the NHL

Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens took a youthful turn a few years ago. Old players have been replaced by guys who learn on the job, as they say.

As youngsters enter the line-up and veterans leave every year, the club can afford to get younger. It’s not a bad thing.

At the moment, the Habs have an average age of 26.4. That’s a little more than a year older than the Buffalo Sabres (25.3), but a good four and a half years younger than the Penguins.

The Penguins really are an old club. When your average is over 30 and you’re not making the playoffs, there’s something wrong.

But that’s Kyle Dubas’ problem.

The Habs will continue to get younger, with the likes of Joshua Roy, David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux all hopefully getting their chance this year.

And in the future, many youngsters will be knocking at the door.

What’s more, a year from now, a number of potential free agents are likely to leave. Obviously, this could help the club get even younger… even if the guys in the current line-up are all getting older.

For example, here are some guys who could leave within the year:

  • David Savard, 33
  • Joel Armia, 31
  • Christian Dvorak, 28
  • Jake Evans, 28
  • Michael Pezzetta, 26
Obviously, the fact that the club is so young contributes to the fact that the Habs should have an ugly season in 2024-2025, and of course, we all know that you have to find the balance between too many youngsters and too many veterans.

But when the core matures… watch out.

