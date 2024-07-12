The Canadiens have the third-youngest team in the NHL

The Canadiens have the third-youngest team in the NHLAuteur: esmith
As youngsters enter the line-up and veterans leave every year, the club can afford to get younger. It’s not a bad thing.
At the moment, the Habs have an average age of 26.4. That’s a little more than a year older than the Buffalo Sabres (25.3), but a good four and a half years younger than the Penguins.
Did you know?
To date, the Tricolore has the 3rd-youngest roster in the Bettman circuit!
The Sabres are the youngest (25.3 years) and the Penguins are the oldest (30.9 years) pic.twitter.com/3qLfsJVQ08
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 12, 2024
The Penguins really are an old club. When your average is over 30 and you’re not making the playoffs, there’s something wrong.
But that’s Kyle Dubas’ problem.
What’s more, a year from now, a number of potential free agents are likely to leave. Obviously, this could help the club get even younger… even if the guys in the current line-up are all getting older.
- David Savard, 33
- Joel Armia, 31
- Christian Dvorak, 28
- Jake Evans, 28
- Michael Pezzetta, 26
But when the core matures… watch out.
Overtime
– News from CF Montreal.
Welcome Tom Pearce
CF Montreal acquires defender Tom Pearce >>> https://t.co/5T8G6DW3AQ
CF Montreal acquires defender Tom Pearce >>> https://t.co/MQ8aPadFxA#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/A4eG74tJxt
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 12, 2024
– Logical.
Laurent Courtois says that 2-3 players don’t adhere to the direction the club is trying to take and we should expect the team to try to find them an exit this summer. He wouldn’t say no, to the addition of another right-back who could come in….
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) July 12, 2024
– What will Leon Draisaitl do? [NYT]
– One to watch.
CF Montréal | A crucial summer mercato to revive the season https://t.co/80JUCkHG1x
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 12, 2024