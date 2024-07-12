ESPY: Evander Kane didn’t like to see Connor McDavid publicly mocked

Yesterday was the ESPY gala in the United States. It’s a gala that recognizes sporting excellence.
Here’s what she had to say about the Oilers.
Nothing is going to stop these athletes in their quest for excellence… except the Panthers.
Connor, that’s got to hurt: losing an ice hockey game to a place that doesn’t have ice. – Nikki Glaser
That’s when the camera caught Evander Kane, who was there and is obviously a teammate of Connor McDavid. And he didn’t seem to find it funny.
At the same time, he had no right to burst out laughing. It wouldn’t have gone down well in Edmonton.
Nikki Glaser takes a shot at the Edmonton Oilers.
Evander Kane was not impressed.
(: @espn) pic.twitter.com/rVE2Ava9TA
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 12, 2024
Glaser later added that the only “Stanley Cup” McDavid can have is the one his wife will ask him to get out of his kitchen cupboard.
And for those who don’t get the reference, please note that we’re not talking about hockey’s favorite Stanley Cup…
