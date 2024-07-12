ESPY: Evander Kane didn’t like to see Connor McDavid publicly mocked

Yesterday was the ESPY gala in the United States. It’s a gala that recognizes sporting excellence.

At some point, the subject of hockey came up and the Edmonton Oilers were discussed. Nikki Glaser (who made the best roast at the Tom Brady special, for those who might need help replacing it) was on stage and cracked a few jokes.

Here’s what she had to say about the Oilers.

Nothing is going to stop these athletes in their quest for excellence… except the Panthers. Connor, that’s got to hurt: losing an ice hockey game to a place that doesn’t have ice. – Nikki Glaser

That’s when the camera caught Evander Kane, who was there and is obviously a teammate of Connor McDavid. And he didn’t seem to find it funny.

At the same time, he had no right to burst out laughing. It wouldn’t have gone down well in Edmonton.

Nikki Glaser takes a shot at the Edmonton Oilers. Evander Kane was not impressed. ( : @espn) pic.twitter.com/rVE2Ava9TA – BarDown (@BarDown) July 12, 2024

Glaser later added that the only “Stanley Cup” McDavid can have is the one his wife will ask him to get out of his kitchen cupboard.

And for those who don’t get the reference, please note that we’re not talking about hockey’s favorite Stanley Cup…

Overtime

Of course, when a hockey player loses in the finals, jokes like this are to be expected. If no hockey jokes had been made, it would have looked like the sport had been forgotten south of the border, and that would have created a different situation.I thought the joke was good, personally. No more, no less.

