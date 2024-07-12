Skip to content
News

“If Michael Hage doesn’t become a 2nd line center, he’ll be a 2nd line winger.”

 Auteur: ewilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
“If Michael Hage doesn’t become a 2nd line center, he’ll be a 2nd line winger.”
Credit: Getty Images
With the 21st selection in the 2024 draft, many Montreal Canadiens fans were hoping that maverick Cole Eisermann would still be available, but he ended up going 20th.

When the Habs finally set their sights on Michael Hage, we quickly got to know the Ontarian, who gave an interview in French following his selection.

Immediately, he struck a chord with many fans.

Some experts, including the renowned Scott Wheeler, saw Hage emerging in the top-15.

Wheeler has high hopes for the Tricolore’s new prospect, as we learned during his recent appearance on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro:

He’s not only impressed by everything he’s overcome in his young career, including the death of his father, but also by his skating stroke and natural physique.

He has a good shot, good vision and good hands. He’s not the best defensively, but he’s not completely lost in his defensive zone and will put on muscle mass over the years.

“He’s a very competitive kid . He has a good opportunity to become a second-line center, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be a 2nd-line winger. He’s one of my favorite prospects in this crop” – Scott Wheeler

Wheeler had very kind words for Hage. He’s a great believer in him.

After an excellent USHL season with the Chicago Steel (33 goals, 42 assists, 75 points in 54 games), Hage will be heading to the University of Michigan.

With one or two good seasons in the NCAA with a good club, Hage will be able to prove that he can help a team win top honors.

He should also be able to make the jump to the professional level fairly quickly if he impresses enough during his college career.

Overtime

– Alex Ovechkin has never been a defensive player, and that’s for the best, even if an extra effort would have been appreciated during his career.

– Read more.

– Canada could pick up a few medals in the athletics events at the Paris Olympics this summer.

– Happy birthday to Quebec wrestler Sami Zayn.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content