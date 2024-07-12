“If Michael Hage doesn’t become a 2nd line center, he’ll be a 2nd line winger.”Auteur: ewilson
Wheeler has high hopes for the Tricolore’s new prospect, as we learned during his recent appearance on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro:
Scott Wheeler: “I’m a big believer in Michael as a player”@scottcwheeler joins @TonyMarinaro to discuss why he had Michael Hage ranked in the top 15!
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 12, 2024
He’s not only impressed by everything he’s overcome in his young career, including the death of his father, but also by his skating stroke and natural physique.
He has a good shot, good vision and good hands. He’s not the best defensively, but he’s not completely lost in his defensive zone and will put on muscle mass over the years.
“He’s a very competitive kid . He has a good opportunity to become a second-line center, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be a 2nd-line winger. He’s one of my favorite prospects in this crop” – Scott Wheeler
Wheeler had very kind words for Hage. He’s a great believer in him.
Overtime
– Alex Ovechkin has never been a defensive player, and that’s for the best, even if an extra effort would have been appreciated during his career.
Alex Ovechkin really didn’t like playing for defense-first Dale Hunter: “He was on his own wavelength ” https://t.co/RiW2Ds9Jeh
– RMNB (@rmnb) July 13, 2024
“I’ve got some personal stuff to sort out…” 🫤 https://t.co/aQ3Agg90lV
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 13, 2024
– Canada could pick up a few medals in the athletics events at the Paris Olympics this summer.
ATHLETICS: Results Friday at the Monaco leg of the Diamond League.
2000 m (F) Lucia Stafford – 5:31,18 (6th) record
Pole vault (F) Alysha Newman – 4.76 m (4th)*
400 m (H) – Chris Morales-Williams 45.11 (6th)
800 m (H) – Marco Arop 1:42.93 (6th)
*record this season… https://t. co/6284Iu0Pub
– Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) July 13, 2024
– Happy birthday to Quebec wrestler Sami Zayn.
Hi, today is my birthday.
My wish is to raise as much money as possible for our 2 #SamiForSyria mobile clinics that operate in Syria.
In 2023 these 2 clinics provided 51,743 medical services.
I’ll match every dollar you donate today up to 15k!
Donate: https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW pic.twitter.com/zviWYpAvyq
– Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2024