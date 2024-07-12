Kent Johnson is a better fit than Trevor Zegras and Martin Necas for the Habs

In 2024, in the NHL, raw talent and speed seem to take precedence over physicality.

While there’s still a lot of shuffling going on, it’s a lot less rough than it used to be.

As a result, we’re seeing finesse plays and breathtaking highlights on a more regular basis.

As we know, the Montreal Canadiens would love to add a talented player to their top-6, to support Kirby Dach next year, and possibly Ivan Demidov in the near future.

Martin Necas and Trevor Zegras have been the most talked-about names on the Habs’ roster, but when you talk about it too much, it’s rare that the rumor actually materializes.

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic wrote an article answering questions from his readers , and one of the questions was about the best fit to fill this position in the Habs top-6.If he had to choose between Zegras, Necas, Kaapo Kakko and Kent Johnson, he believes the latter would be the best choice to add to the Montreal roster.

Who wouldn’t love to see a talented guy like Johnson land in Montreal?

In the 2022-23 season, when he was considered a rookie, he scored a magnificent Michigan-style goal.Interestingly, Johnson hails from Michigan, making him the first player from that state to score a goal in this style.

He’s also the first NHL rookie to do so.

For real, the guy’s bursting with talent.

He may not be the most reliable defensively, but he’s electrifying, that’s for sure.

Just look at the incredible hands he’s got:

For those who aren’t too familiar with the type of player Johnson is, his style of play can be compared to a certain Patrick Kane.

Well, he may not have hands as quick and agile as Kane’s, but he’s brimming with talent and has a vision for the game that’s second to none.

I don’t know about you, but a top-6 composed of Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Ivan Demidov and Kent Johnson would be simply incredible.

I wonder what the Columbus Blue Jackets would ask for his services, as they wouldn’t necessarily want to part with him.

Trading the American at a time when there has been a change in personnel could quickly become a bad decision on the part of the Jackets, if Eric Duhatschek is anything to go by.

Johnson had a tough season in 23-24, but he didn’t get quality playing time, being left out or playing on the fourth line on several occasions.

With the new coach, Johnson will have a better chance in 2024-25 to prove that he can be part of the elite.

