Kent Johnson is a better fit than Trevor Zegras and Martin Necas for the Habs
While there’s still a lot of shuffling going on, it’s a lot less rough than it used to be.
As a result, we’re seeing finesse plays and breathtaking highlights on a more regular basis.
Martin Necas and Trevor Zegras have been the most talked-about names on the Habs’ roster, but when you talk about it too much, it’s rare that the rumor actually materializes.
Who wouldn’t love to see a talented guy like Johnson land in Montreal?
Kent Johnson doing The Michigan as a former Michigan Wolverine makes it that much cooler.
He’s also the first NHL rookie to do so.
For real, the guy’s bursting with talent.
He may not be the most reliable defensively, but he’s electrifying, that’s for sure.
Just look at the incredible hands he’s got:
For those who aren’t too familiar with the type of player Johnson is, his style of play can be compared to a certain Patrick Kane.
Well, he may not have hands as quick and agile as Kane’s, but he’s brimming with talent and has a vision for the game that’s second to none.
I don’t know about you, but a top-6 composed of Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Ivan Demidov and Kent Johnson would be simply incredible.
I wonder what the Columbus Blue Jackets would ask for his services, as they wouldn’t necessarily want to part with him.
Johnson had a tough season in 23-24, but he didn’t get quality playing time, being left out or playing on the fourth line on several occasions.
