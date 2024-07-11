Four Nations Tournament: Caufield would finally have a place with the Americans, according to NHL.com

Four Nations Tournament: Caufield would finally have a place with the Americans, according to NHL.comAuteur: ataylor
It’s sure to be exciting, even though the event will be held in the middle of next season.
The NHL website has carried out the exercise of building a Canadian roster for the competition, and Nick Suzuki’s name is nowhere to be found in the line-up.
The same exercise was carried out for the American squad, in a text published on July 4… And we see that Cole Caufield would be there, along with the following other forwards:
- Kyle Connor
- Jack Eichel
- Jake Guentzel
- Jack Hughes
- Clayton Keller
- Dylan Larkin
- Auston Matthews
- J.T. Miller
- Jason Robertson
- Brady Tkachuk
- Matthew Tkachuk
- Vincent Trocheck
A similar projection was made at the beginning of June by the NHL website… And at that time, Caufield was not part of the projected list of forwards :
Trevor Zegras, Alex DeBrincat, Johnny Gaudreau, Troy Terry, Patrick Kane, Matty Beniers, Brock Boeser… We mustn’t forget these players either.
He’s going to have to score some goals in the first half of next season…
