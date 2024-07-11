Four Nations Tournament: Caufield would finally have a place with the Americans, according to NHL.com

The Four Nations Tournament will be interesting to follow.Fans will have the opportunity to see the best players from Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden battle it out for the top step of the podium.

It’s sure to be exciting, even though the event will be held in the middle of next season.

With (about) six months to go, Montrealers are wondering if any Canadiens players will be taking part in the tournament.

The NHL website has carried out the exercise of building a Canadian roster for the competition, and Nick Suzuki’s name is nowhere to be found in the line-up.

The same exercise was carried out for the American squad, in a text published on July 4… And we see that Cole Caufield would be there, along with the following other forwards:

Kyle Connor

Jack Eichel

Jake Guentzel

Jack Hughes

Clayton Keller

Dylan Larkin

Auston Matthews

J.T. Miller

Jason Robertson

Brady Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk

Vincent Trocheck

A similar projection was made at the beginning of June by the NHL website… And at that time, Caufield was not part of the projected list of forwards :

Does this mean that Caufield will automatically have a place in the American line-up?Not necessarily.It all depends on how he starts the season, because there are other guys who could logically have a place in the lineup.

Trevor Zegras, Alex DeBrincat, Johnny Gaudreau, Troy Terry, Patrick Kane, Matty Beniers, Brock Boeser… We mustn’t forget these players either.

The Americans are talented, and Caufield will have to find a way to impress management to get his job.

He’s going to have to score some goals in the first half of next season…

Overtime

Otherwise, he can forget about the possibility of taking part in the event.

– Nice photo.

– Yikes…

– Whew. Good question.

– Bang!