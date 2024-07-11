Patrik Laine: the Blue Jackets can go for a 1st or 2nd round pick

It’s no longer a secret.

Patrik Laine is on the market in Columbus, and the Canadiens are interested in his services

The player is still in the NHL’s assistance program, however, and perhaps that’s what’s holding up discussions at the moment with the Blue Jackets.

People are talking about him in Montreal because Laine has the tools to help the Habs.

He doesn’t need any more introductions, though, because we know how good he is at scoring goals. And that’s what’s lacking in the Habs’ lineup.

But when we talk about Laine around town, it’s often the same question that comes up.

“What’s Patrik Laine worth?”

Dan Rosen (NHL.com) gave more clues in a recent article published directly on the league’s website.

The journalist argues that we could expect to see a trade similar to that of Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was traded by the Capitals for a 3rd-round pick (the Caps withheld 50% of his salary by sending him to Carolina)…

But even if the Blue Jackets withhold salary in a deal for Laine, Rosen still believes Don Waddell may be greedy because of the player’s age :

But with his age, the Blue Jackets could get a second-round pick, or even a first-round pick, by trading him. – Dan Rosen

Patrik Laine is 26 years old.

He’s struggled in recent seasons off the ice, and seems in need of a change of scenery.

But one thing stands out in Dan Rosen’s comments.

Even if the Jackets want a 1st or 2nd pick, Kent Hughes has what it takes to make a move.After all, the Habs already have 12 selections for the upcoming draft, and the bank of picks for the next few years is still pretty stacked :

The question now is whether Hughes will be willing to pay that price for a “problem” player.

Laine hasn’t always been talked about as a perfect guy since he arrived in the National League… And even though he has the ability to score a lot of goals, he’s found himself in several criticisms in the past because of his effort and inconsistency on the ice.

But is it worth the risk?

