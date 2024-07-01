The Habs get busy on the Patrick Laine file, says David Ettedgui

The Habs aren’t big on the free-agent market. As expected!

Even if Alex Barré-Boulet is in town (did we mention the club wants its depth to be Quebec guys, if possible?), it’s not the big names the Habs are hanging on to.

But via transaction? That’s another matter.

According to David Ettedgui, the Habs are active on the file of someone who, last we heard, was still in the NHL’s assistance program. There’s still some gymnastics to be done,” added the former agent.

My info tells me that the Habs are active in the Patrick Laine file ,for sure there are gymnastics to be done , let’s stay close to this file. pic.twitter.com/OHNV4WzG0j – David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) July 1, 2024

Given that the Habs are full defensively and the need is on the attack, one wonders if the Blue Jackets might be interested in one of the Habs’ defensemen.

In an ideal world, they’d be interested in Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak, but hey.

Laine earns $8.7 million a year until 2026. Columbus would have to hold back some salary, but he’s still a talented player who could get back on track under Martin St-Louis and his team.

Will this acquisition, which would tick all the Canadiens’ boxes , come to fruition? Stay tuned.

Remember, with Sean Monahan in Columbus, this opens the door even wider to a deal. Laine wants out, and it’s certainly worth the gamble for the Habs.

But why not? It’s not as if Columbus could be greedy…

#CBJ have $24.2 million in salary cap space with Kent Johnson, Kirill Marchenko, and Cole Sillinger – all restricted free agents – yet to sign.

This total could grow if Patrik Laine ($8.7 AAV) is traded, as is expected. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 1, 2024

