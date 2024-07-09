Only four Habs prospects will play in the CHL next season

For a rare occasion, Canadiens fans won’t have many quality prospects to watch in the Canadian Hockey League in 2023-24. In fact, only four Habs prospects will play in the Canadian junior circuits.
We’re not used to that in Montreal, especially when fans keep asking for Quebecers in the organization.
Since joining the Habs, Kent Hughes has taken part in three drafts and selected a total of 30 players. He hasn’t picked very often in the Canadian realm.
That’s all well and good, but it only partly explains why Montreal only has four players in the CHL, not to mention that we’re not talking about prospects with huge potential.
Well, the Laval Rocket is currently playing the role of parent company to the Canadiens’ prospects. No fewer than 16 Habs prospects will be playing for the Rocket next season.
It’s a great way to help them develop by playing against men at the professional level.
Kent Hughes may not have drafted many CHL players in his early years with the Canadiens, but that’s no reason to get carried away.