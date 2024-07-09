Georges Laraque gives Matt Rempe (on-ice) fighting lessons

Georges Laraque gives Matt Rempe (on-ice) fighting lessonsAuteur: jwilliams
Watching him throw down the gloves, it quickly became clear that he’s not afraid of anyone. Particularly in view of the fact that he rubbed shoulders with some big guys in his NHL debut.
After all, he went toe-to-toe with Matt Martin, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mathieu Olivier, Ryan Reaves and Kurtis MacDermid within a month and a half of his recall from the AHL…
The Rangers’ big forward is taking advantage of his off-season to improve his fighting technique for next season, and he’s well surrounded to make it happen.
When I say he’s well surrounded… I mostly mean that Georges Laraque is helping him by giving him lessons on how to fight on the ice.
I’m training Matt Rempe and Tyrel Bauer for hockey fighting, this week in Edmonton, at the Silent Ice arena. If you thought Rempe was a problem this year in the @NHL, wait till you see him this coming season…
I train Matt Rempe and Tyrel Bauer to fight hockey,… pic.twitter.com/Y0zjWNTJjl
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) July 8, 2024
In fact, having coached him face-to-face, Georges Laraque is convinced that Rempe will be “a problem” in the NHL in 24-25 :
If you thought Rempe was a problem this year in the NHL, wait until you see him next season… – Georges Laraque
It’s special, and Georges Laraque is the perfect guy to give tips to younger players.
He’s regarded as one of the best fighters in history, after all… And the good thing is that he doesn’t hesitate to help the younger guys, because he wants them to be well protected when they fight.
Let’s see if Matt Rempe will be a better fighter on the ice next season.
Let’s hope for his sake that he’s learned to defend himself better… Because his face was pretty banged up after his first few NHL fights.
