A disastrous second period sinks the Canadiens

I don’t know how you felt at the start of the game, but with the recent Montreal sequence, I didn’t have much hope for this big duel against a power team.
The starting lineup for tonight.
Tonight's lineup.
Squad
Josh Anderson opens the scoring early for the Canadiens
The celebrations were short-lived…
It's about time Blaker got a little puck luck
FIVE GOALS IN THREE GAMES FOR TAYLOR HALL!
I don’t know what Arber Xhekaj was trying to do on that play…
Sebastian Aho scores his 27th goal of the season!
After two periods, the Canes had only four fewer shots (3) than the habs had goals (7)…
The visitors finally finished the game with 15 shots, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Canes.
Overtime
– It was close.
Aho to the rescue:
– Nice pass.
Brent Burns established the 4th longest streak of consecutive games in NHL history by playing his 915th game in a row.
Only Phil Kessel (1064), Keith Yandle (989) and Doug Jarvis (964) are ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/Fn557FbmXM
– Yeah.
The habs this season:
– Very bad
– Very strong
– Very bad
– Very strong
– Very bad
No middle ground! #Habs #Canadiens
– He must be tired.
Matheson is not the problem. The problem is that MSL has to use him 28 minutes per game.
With more depth next season, it’s not an issue.
– It seems so.
Sebastian Aho confided to journalists on Friday afternoon about the saga surrounding Mikko Rantanen's short stay with the Hurricanes.
