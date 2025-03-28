Skip to content
A disastrous second period sinks the Canadiens
Raphael Simard
I don’t know how you felt at the start of the game, but with the recent Montreal sequence, I didn’t have much hope for this big duel against a power team.

The habs were in Carolina to face the Hurricanes.

Here are the lineups :

Both teams started on fire. From the 23rd second, Josh Anderson opened the scoring.

But a few seconds later, Jason Blake tied the score.

The celebrations were short-lived…

Until the end of the second period, the habs held on.

But two quick goals hurt a lot. Firstly, after a Mike Matheson turnover, followed by a Lane Hutson penalty, Taylor Hall found the back of the net on a powerplay.

And Sebastian Aho doubled the lead for his team.

I don’t know what Arber Xhekaj was trying to do on that play…

After two periods, the Canes had only four fewer shots (3) than the habs had goals (7)…

Unacceptable.

The visitors finally finished the game with 15 shots, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Canes.

Final score: 4-1 Carolina, who added an empty-net goal.

The habs will try to end their ugly losing streak (five) on Sunday afternoon in Florida.

Another big test ahead.


Overtime

– It was close.

– Nice pass.

– Yeah.

– He must be tired.

– It seems so.

