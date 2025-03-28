A disastrous second period sinks the Canadiens

Credit: I don’t know how you felt at the start of the game, but with the recent Montreal sequence, I didn’t have much hope for this big duel against a power team. The habs were in Carolina to face the Hurricanes. Here are the lineups : The starting lineup for tonight. Tonight’s lineup.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/oJBH2po9MW — Canadiens […]

I don’t know how you felt at the start of the game, but with the recent Montreal sequence, I didn’t have much hope for this big duel against a power team.

Josh Anderson opens the scoring early for the Canadiens pic.twitter.com/aIhbAQPQWm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2025

The habs were in Carolina to face the Hurricanes.Here are the lineups :Both teams started on fire. From the 23rd second, Josh Anderson opened the scoring.But a few seconds later, Jason Blake tied the score.

It’s about time Blaker got a little puck luck pic.twitter.com/RHPEpO8DJW — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 28, 2025

FIVE GOALS IN THREE GAMES FOR TAYLOR HALL! pic.twitter.com/LjMUiuTwGm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2025

Until the end of the second period, the habs held on.But two quick goals hurt a lot. Firstly, after a Mike Matheson turnover, followed by a Lane Hutson penalty, Taylor Hall found the back of the net on a powerplay.And Sebastian Aho doubled the lead for his team.

Sebastian Aho scores his 27th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/kg2kEgcGWJ — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2025

After two periods, the Canes had only four fewer shots (3) than the habs had goals (7)…

The visitors finally finished the game with 15 shots, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Canes.

Final score: 4-1 Carolina, who added an empty-net goal.The habs will try to end their ugly losing streak (five) on Sunday afternoon in Florida.Another big test ahead.

Aho to the rescue: pic.twitter.com/ZgbR3UqsZC — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 29, 2025

Brent Burns established the 4th longest streak of consecutive games in NHL history by playing his 915th game in a row. Only Phil Kessel (1064), Keith Yandle (989) and Doug Jarvis (964) are ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/Fn557FbmXM — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2025

The habs this season: – Very bad

– Very strong

– Very bad

– Very strong

– Very bad No middle ground! #Habs #Canadiens — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 29, 2025

Matheson is not the problem. The problem is that MSL has to use him 28 minutes per game. With more depth next season, it’s not an issue. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 29, 2025

– It seems so.