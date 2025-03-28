The Rocket officially qualifies for the playoffs

Laval won 4-1 against the Toronto Marlies and with this victory, Pascal Vincent’s club qualified for the playoffs.
THE ROCKET OF LAVAL IS QUALIFIED FOR THE PLAYOFFS!
Win of 4-1 over the Marlies of Toronto. Alex Barré-Boulet (2x), William Trudeau and Florian Xhekaj found the back of the net. Cayden Primeau was smoking in the win with 31 saves. 42nd win of the year.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 29, 2025
It’s funny, because the Rocket has more points than all these teams.
With 10 games left in the season, we can say that it is well established in the first rank of its division. This is the next step for Vincent’s troops, who want to win the Calder Cup, nothing less.
In tonight’s 4-1 win, David Reinbacher did not play. Don’t be afraid, his withdrawal from the lineup is part of his return to 100%. The Rocket plays tomorrow against the Flyers’ affiliate club and the defender could play.
THE SAVE pic.twitter.com/C7R0LH6i3z
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 29, 2025
In the attack, Alex Barré-Boulet led the charge with two goals.
