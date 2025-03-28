The Rocket officially qualifies for the playoffs

Credit: The Canadiens may have lost tonight against the Hurricanes, but the Rocket allowed the habs fans not to lose face on this Friday night. Laval won 4-1 against the Toronto Marlies and with this victory, Pascal Vincent’s club qualified for the playoffs. It becomes the seventh LAH club to obtain a ticket for the spring […]

The Canadiens may have lost tonight against the Hurricanes, but the Rocket allowed the habs fans not to lose face on this Friday night.

Laval won 4-1 against the Toronto Marlies and with this victory, Pascal Vincent’s club qualified for the playoffs.

THE ROCKET OF LAVAL IS QUALIFIED FOR THE PLAYOFFS! Win of 4-1 over the Marlies of Toronto. Alex Barré-Boulet (2x), William Trudeau and Florian Xhekaj found the back of the net. Cayden Primeau was smoking in the win with 31 saves. 42nd win of the year. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 29, 2025

It becomes the seventh LAH club to obtain a ticket for the spring tournament.

It’s funny, because the Rocket has more points than all these teams.

The north division is so competitive that Laval took more time to qualify.With this victory, the affiliate club now has 42 wins and 88 points.

With 10 games left in the season, we can say that it is well established in the first rank of its division. This is the next step for Vincent’s troops, who want to win the Calder Cup, nothing less.

In tonight’s 4-1 win, David Reinbacher did not play. Don’t be afraid, his withdrawal from the lineup is part of his return to 100%. The Rocket plays tomorrow against the Flyers’ affiliate club and the defender could play.

THE SAVE pic.twitter.com/C7R0LH6i3z — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 29, 2025

On this Friday night where the habs did not look good, Cayden Primeau was brilliant, he stopped 31 of the 32 shots directed at him.

In the attack, Alex Barré-Boulet led the charge with two goals.

Good game for Lucas Condotta, who also collected two points (two assists).

