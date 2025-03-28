Skip to content
Kaiden Guhle : “I would have never thought I’d be back so soon”
Raphael Simard
Tonight in Carolina, the Canadiens are playing with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

The reason: Kaiden Guhle is back.

I never would have thought I’d see him again so soon. He didn’t think so either. Before the game, in an interview with Patrick Friolet (RDS), the defenseman said he didn’t know when he would return, but never thought it would be so soon.

Guhle also thanks the medical staff and surgeons who did a great job with his injury.

The team’s best defensive defenseman hasn’t played since January 28 against the Winnipeg Jets. That evening, the 4-1 loss was even more bitter than usual: not only did Montreal lose its third game in a row, but it also lost one of its pillars on the blue line.

At first, we were even afraid of losing him for the rest of the season.

Fortunately, we are in late March and in a frantic race for the last playoff spot, Martin St-Louis’ team needs its defenseman.

(Credit: NHL.com)
In 44 games, the 23-year-old left-hander has four goals and 10 assists.

The player with a plus-2 record isn’t recognized for his offensive support anyway. He remains highly important to his team.

Remains to be seen if the Habs will be as cautious with him as they were with David Reinbacher.


