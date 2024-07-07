Mikhail Sergachev was taking out the trash when he learned of his exchange

One of the trades that surprised most people this summer was the one that sent defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Salt Lake City with the new franchise It was known that the Tampa Bay Lightning wanted to free up payroll to, what was initially thought, make room for a contract extension for captain Steven Stamkos.In the end, this major transaction was aimed at signing the most coveted forward on the free agent market: Jake Guentzel.The face of the franchise changed, however, with the departures of Stamkos and Sergachev.

Sergachev was not only surprised by the trade, he also wasn’t expecting it.

I’m happy he’s happy. Sergachev ready for ‘big opportunity’ with Utah Hockey Club https://t.co/x2HX2LqzSL – Iris Shackleton (@irisshackleton) July 7, 2024

Following his trade, he spoke with his agent and a number of the organization’s players, including Clayton Keller, who all reassured him from Utah that he’ll be fine here.

“It’s pretty incredible honestly. The whole setup, the city, I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to prove that I’m a leader. I’m looking forward to this.” – Mikhail Sergachev

“I don’t talk much, I used to follow the leaders I had (Stamkos and Hedman). Most of the time, they just played and set an example on the ice. I think I’m going to do the same thing: play the right way and win as many games as possible.” – Mikhail Sergachev

Sergachev quickly realized that Salt Lake City is a city that loves sport and is passionate about it.The addition of a hockey team in this part of the country should greatly improve NHL ratings.Sergachev is looking forward to being the defensive leader, despite his age of 26.

With the new franchise’s recent transactions, Utah’s strong possible Yeti should be competitive in his first year.

Not only has Sergachev joined the team, but right-handed defenseman John Marino is also a member of HC Utah.

With Tij Iginla, who was drafted 6ᵉth overall, plus Cole Beaudoin late in the first round, the punch at forward is coming along nicely.

We can add these two prospects to a fine list of young players in the organization, including Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.

Let’s just say that HC Utah is on the right track.

We shouldn’t be surprised to see them make the playoffs in 2024-25.

– Joel Quenneville is not a candidate for Columbus.

Told nothing has changed regarding Joel Quenneville and the #CBJ head coach vacancy. Quenneville is not a candidate in Columbus. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 7, 2024

– Incredible.