Mikhail Sergachev was taking out the trash when he learned of his exchangeAuteur: cbrown
Sergachev was not only surprised by the trade, he also wasn’t expecting it.
I’m happy he’s happy.
Sergachev ready for ‘big opportunity’ with Utah Hockey Club https://t.co/x2HX2LqzSL
– Iris Shackleton (@irisshackleton) July 7, 2024
Following his trade, he spoke with his agent and a number of the organization’s players, including Clayton Keller, who all reassured him from Utah that he’ll be fine here.
“It’s pretty incredible honestly. The whole setup, the city, I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to prove that I’m a leader. I’m looking forward to this.” – Mikhail Sergachev
“I don’t talk much, I used to follow the leaders I had (Stamkos and Hedman). Most of the time, they just played and set an example on the ice. I think I’m going to do the same thing: play the right way and win as many games as possible.” – Mikhail Sergachev
With the new franchise’s recent transactions, Utah’s strong possible Yeti should be competitive in his first year.
With Tij Iginla, who was drafted 6ᵉth overall, plus Cole Beaudoin late in the first round, the punch at forward is coming along nicely.
Let’s just say that HC Utah is on the right track.
We shouldn’t be surprised to see them make the playoffs in 2024-25.
Overtime
– Joel Quenneville is not a candidate for Columbus.
Told nothing has changed regarding Joel Quenneville and the #CBJ head coach vacancy. Quenneville is not a candidate in Columbus.
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 7, 2024
He’s unique in MLB. https://t.co/5Wo8QqTYmv
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 7, 2024
– Incredible.
Wow. Ukraine’s Yaroslava Maguchikh broke a 37-year-old world record in high jump for women. It’s whopping 210 cm now!
Yahoooo! Attagirl Yasya! #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/OP8zMmj7UN
– olexander scherba (@olex_scherba) July 7, 2024