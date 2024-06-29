Mikhail Sergachev traded to Salt Lake City

Big transaction in the NHL.The Lightning traded Mikhail Sergachev to Salt Lake City.

Yes, the same player who was traded for Jonathan Drouin in 2017…

In return, Julien BriseBois gets his hands on Connor Geekie, JJ Moser, a second-round pick in 2025 and the 199th pick in the 2024 draft.

Of course…

Mikhail Sergachev is being traded to Utah – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2024

One has to wonder if the deal opens the door to a Steven Stamkos signing in Tampa Bay:

The Lightning doesn’t retain any salary in the deal… And also gets some good prospects for the next few years.

That’s good because Tampa Bay doesn’t have a huge bank of prospects.

A few weeks ago, the Lightning acquired Ryan McDonagh from the Predators.

They brought the defenseman back after sending him to Nashville two years ago… And I wonder how much impact that had in the decision to trade Sergachev to Salt Lake City.

Bill Armstrong wasn’t done shopping, though: John Marino was also acquired by the team.

John Marino going to Utah as well as Mikhail Sergachev. The 49th pick and Edmonton’s second round pick in 2025 going to the Devils. – Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 29, 2024

The Devils receive the 49th pick in the draft (Mikhail Yegorov) and a second-round pick in 2025:

More details to come…