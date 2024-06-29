Mikhail Sergachev traded to Salt Lake City

Mikhail Sergachev traded to Salt Lake CityAuteur: ataylor
Yes, the same player who was traded for Jonathan Drouin in 2017…
Of course…
Mikhail Sergachev is being traded to Utah
The Lightning doesn’t retain any salary in the deal… And also gets some good prospects for the next few years.
That’s good because Tampa Bay doesn’t have a huge bank of prospects.
They brought the defenseman back after sending him to Nashville two years ago… And I wonder how much impact that had in the decision to trade Sergachev to Salt Lake City.
Bill Armstrong wasn’t done shopping, though: John Marino was also acquired by the team.
John Marino going to Utah as well as Mikhail Sergachev. The 49th pick and Edmonton’s second round pick in 2025 going to the Devils.
