“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Oilers were interested in Kirby Dach”

The coming weeks are going to be very interesting in the Kirby Dach situation. The Habs forward, who is set to become a restricted free agent, is at a bit of a crossroads.

The question is whether Kent Hughes will offer him the $4 million qualifying offer for one year to retain his rights… but more importantly, whether he'll be traded.

And today, Renaud Lavoie spoke at length about this very issue. He took advantage of his appearance on BPM Sports to mention that we should expect Dach to receive a qualifying offer… because he has value throughout the NHL.

And on that note, the insider even went so far as to name a team that might be interested: the Edmonton Oilers.

He doesn't say it will be the only one… but it's a logical destination, when you think about it.

Remember that Dach is from Alberta and grew up near Edmonton. And most importantly, keep in mind that the Oilers acquired his younger brother Colton in recent months.

The two brothers played together in the Blackhawks organization until Dach arrived in Montreal: could they be reunited again, this time with the Oilers?

And while on JiC tonight, Lavoie also discussed the return the Habs could get for Dach. He notes that we shouldn't expect a first-round pick… but that the club will get better than a fourth-round pick.

That's assuming he won't be included in a package for a “bigger” trade. But Dach's value right now is probably similar to that of a second- or third-round pick.

Right now, it feels like Dach might need a fresh start. And getting that in Edmonton, where he'd be closer to home, wouldn't be a bad thing for him.

He'll be one of the big stories of the summer in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

Here are my season and playoff report cards for the Canadiens players, ultimately ranked based on the gap between their regular-season performance and their playoff performance. Kaiden Guhle tops my list of players who stepped up their game… pic.twitter.com/aGTaJ1oDJh — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 2, 2026

– Dougie Hamilton could stay in New Jersey.

Chris Johnston: Re Devils: My sense actually is, Dougie Hamilton, not saying he won't be moved, but he's less likely to be moved with Sunny Mehta coming in – Chris Johnston Show (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 2, 2026

– That's cause for concern.