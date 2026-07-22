Rocket: The Puppy Game will take place at the Bell Centre this season

The Laval Rocket has just announced some great news for hockey fans and families: the traditional “Match des toutous” will be held at the Bell Centre next season (on November 22).

The event, which has become a must-see over the years, is likely to draw a pretty sizable crowd to the Montreal arena. The concept remains the same. After the Rocket scores its first goal, fans will be invited to throw the stuffed animals they've brought with them onto the ice. Let's hope the Rocket scores… hehe.

All joking aside, let's remember that all the toys collected will be donated to charities to bring a little joy to children in need as the holiday season approaches. It's for a great cause.

But holding this game at the Bell Centre represents a pretty major change.

With a much larger capacity than Place Bell, the Rocket will be able to accommodate more spectators… and of course, that will help us collect even more stuffed animals for the families who will benefit from this initiative.

I love the idea!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22—BRING YOUR TEDDY BEARS TO THE BELL CENTRE SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22—BRING YOUR TEDDY BEARS TO THE BELL CENTRE pic.twitter.com/crkab5LZtz — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) July 22, 2026

Over the years, the Teddy Bear Game has become much more than just a hockey game.

It's a unifying event for families and children. The sight of thousands of teddy bears covering the ice just seconds after a goal is always quite striking—it's truly a wonderful event for everyone.

For the players, the atmosphere is also unique. They know just how special this event is for the fans and for the children who will receive the donations.

And that's why scoring the first goal of the game takes on a whole new meaning. With what's sure to be an impressive crowd at the Bell Centre, all the ingredients are in place to make this edition one of the most memorable in the Rocket's history.

Once again, kudos for the idea.

In a Nutshell

– Like it?

Here's the lineup that could be hitting the ice in the Big Apple in a few months! Read more about the @NYRangers' projected lineup https://t.co/bHaqEIPFmG pic.twitter.com/WBdCgaHIa4 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) July 22, 2026

– Note to self.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22—BRING YOUR TEDDY BEARS TO THE BELL CENTRE SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22—BRING YOUR TEDDY BEARS TO THE BELL CENTRE pic.twitter.com/crkab5LZtz — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) July 22, 2026

– I hope so!