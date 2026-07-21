Regional broadcasts with the NHL for certain teams: The Canadiens are lucky

In Quebec, the Canadiens are a way of life. Whether it's the season opener or a meaningless game against the Anaheim Ducks, people will tune in in droves to watch the game closely.

This allows the Habs to sell their regional broadcast rights at a high price. Not all markets are as fortunate as the Habs.

This is evident from a few teams that announced a partnership with the NHL on Tuesday to ensure the regional broadcast of their games.

The @NHL announced the expansion of award-winning NHL Productions capabilities to include Centralized Production for club local broadcasts. Read more on @NHLMedia: https://t.co/ZrZFITKmX1 pic.twitter.com/IktNoy33Pr — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 21, 2026

The teams in question are the Blue Jackets, the Blues, the Hurricanes, and the Wild. Games featuring these four teams were previously broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network, which shut down after the season.

These organizations are therefore joining forces with the NHL to help broadcast their games. The league will be in charge of producing the games, while the teams will be responsible for securing sponsors.

If you follow baseball at all, this situation is similar to that of about ten teams in MLB, which partnered with the league to join the MLB TV platform.

The NHL, just like MLB, is acting as a safety net for teams in this situation, but obviously, revenues will be lower since they'll be based on sponsors and the number of subscriptions to their platform.

Meanwhile, networks like RDS and TVA Sports would pay a hefty price for this kind of coverage of the Canadiens.

The organization rakes in tens of millions of dollars each year from regional broadcast rights, which suits Geoff Molson just fine.

It's still crazy, especially when one of the teams involved happens to be the reigning Stanley Cup champion.

The Canadiens are lucky to play in a market like Montreal's, and Tuesday's NHL agreement proves it.

In Brief

– Steve Yzerman's departure could impact Dylan Larkin's situation.

NEW: What does Steve Yzerman's exit mean for Dylan Larkin's trade request? It's complicatedhttps://t.co/xW0bY77leT — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 21, 2026

– Ouch!

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer underwent surgery for a ruptured testicle. https://t.co/96hazTtICB — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 21, 2026

– Interesting.

The New York Rangers have hired Jonathan Quick as their new Director of Goaltending Development, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post. They have also hired Derick Brassard in the player development department. Both men will report to Tanner Glass. pic.twitter.com/RCWhDEjJe5 — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 21, 2026

– Matthew Schaefer is really making the most of his summer! [Habsolument Fan]