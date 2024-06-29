Bill Armstrong escapes on Salt Lake City team name

Bill Armstrong escapes on Salt Lake City team nameAuteur: ewilson
On the other hand, he said he hadn’t finished his shopping, and it looks like the Habs GM will be one to watch today, on the final day of the draft.
As for the general manager of the Utah hockey team, Bill Armstrong, he seemed very excited at the idea of having drafted Tij Iginla sixth overall, immediately after the Habs’ choice.
Did Bill Armstrong just leak the name of the team? pic.twitter.com/4VcbjiBBAl
– Dana Greene (@dana_greene) June 29, 2024
“[Seeing Tij Iginla’s availability], that’s when we knew he was going to be a Yeti… I think.” – Bill Armstrong
The journalists in attendance all laughed at this likely leak from Utah’s GM.
Even though Armstrong announced the name of Utah’s hockey team, it must be said that almost everyone expected it to be Yeti.
It’s the name that’s been circulating the most since the announcement of the club’s arrival in Salt Lake City.
Armstrong later mentioned that he couldn’t choose the name Yeti, but that Utah kids all voted about 25 times a day. He believes they got the name.
The Arizona Coyotes backups want to make sure they get off on the right foot and draft a guy like Tij Iginla, who’s guaranteed to bring character and some talent to solidify the top-6.
Chances are, the Pacific Division isn’t the most competitive right now, despite having four good teams (Kings, Golden Knights, Oilers and Canucks).