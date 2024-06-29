Tyler Thorpe (130th) and Mikus Vecvanags (134th) selected by the Habs

Tyler Thorpe (130th) and Mikus Vecvanags (134th) selected by the HabsAuteur: jwilliams
We’re talking about selection #130… And selection #134.
Tyler Thorpe @CanadiensMTL #130
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 29, 2024
Thorpe is a 6’5′, 216-pound right winger who plays in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants.
To see if the Nick Bonino gamble will have worked… We’ll have to see if Tyler Thorpe can establish himself as an NHL player in the coming years.
We’re talking about Mikus Vecvanags, a goaltender from Latvia who played in Europe last season.
Vecnanags is 6’3’… But he weighs 159 pounds.
Still in the 5th round, the #CH goes with a goalie from Latvia
Mikus Vecvanags #NHLDraft2024
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 29, 2024
More details to come…