Tyler Thorpe (130th) and Mikus Vecvanags (134th) selected by the Habs

The Canadiens had two picks in the 5th round.

We’re talking about selection #130… And selection #134.

With their first pick, the Habs selected Tyler Thorpe :

Thorpe is a 6’5′, 216-pound right winger who plays in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants.

He collected 44 points (23 goals) in 51 games last season.The Habs wanted to bulk up and Thorpe brings that aspect to the organization.Remember that Thorpe was selected to save salary in the Nick Bonino deal.

To see if the Nick Bonino gamble will have worked… We’ll have to see if Tyler Thorpe can establish himself as an NHL player in the coming years.

With the 134th selection of the draft, the Habs have chosen a goaltender.

We’re talking about Mikus Vecvanags, a goaltender from Latvia who played in Europe last season.

Vecnanags is 6’3’… But he weighs 159 pounds.

