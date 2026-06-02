Alexander Zharovsky: Here’s the plan for his stay in Montreal this summer

Yesterday, during the Canadiens' end-of-season review, Ivan Demidov revealed some very interesting news. The young Russian told the media that Alexander Zharovsky will be coming to Montreal to train with him this summer.

And obviously, that's good news. He'll be able to get a little familiar with Montreal and the Habs.

That said, the exact details of what awaited Zharovsky this summer weren't entirely clear yet. But Nikita Filatov, an agent at Gold Star (which represents Demidov and Zharovsky), clarified the situation.

Filatov mentioned that Zharovsky will spend about 40 days in Montreal over the summer. About ten of those will be in June (Demidov mentioned yesterday that he'll arrive next week), and he'll spend the entire month of July in town.

And the plan is clear: we'll familiarize him with the city, but also with the Habs' system.

Today, Gold Star Hockey agent Nikita Filatov provided an update on the immediate future of Alexander Zharovsky #GoHabsGo “Here's what's already set: he's going for

10 days in June and then spending 30 days in July in Montreal with Demidov” pic.twitter.com/IMRtuX24WJ — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) June 2, 2026

Filatov, who seems to be suggesting that Zharovsky is indeed likely to come to North America after next season rather than staying in Russia a little longer, explains that the Habs want to see Zharovsky mature (physically, presumably) before making the jump to the club.

He also mentions that the Habs view their 2025 second-round pick as a key future piece for the team… whether as a center or a winger.

It's still really cool to see that Zharovsky will have the chance to acclimate starting this summer. It will definitely help him make the transition when he eventually arrives in Montreal (or Laval) full-time… and working with the Habs' coaches starting this summer will help him refine his game to fit the club's vision.

And for Demidov, it'll let him train with one of his childhood friends. That's a great source of motivation, too.

In a nutshell

– Here we go!

The Stanley Cup has arrived in Carolina! pic.twitter.com/uPu2g2cqnI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 3, 2026

– I like that.

The Saguenéens are celebrating their victory with their fanshttps://t.co/sTkbWt3g2B — RDS (@RDSca) June 3, 2026

– One to watch.