“I know what you’re going through”: Rod Brind’Amour has given a lot of love to the CH

As we know, the Canadiens saw their season come to an end in the Eastern Conference Finals. The team faced off against the Hurricanes in the series… and it turned into a real lesson in hockey.

And let's just say the Habs were more the student than the teacher.

In reality, the series played out exactly as expected. The Habs, a young team, went up against a seasoned squad that had weathered its share of setbacks in the Eastern Conference Finals before finally coming out on top this year.

And after the game, during the handshake between the two teams, Rod Brind'Amour echoed this sentiment while speaking with Martin St-Louis. The Canes' coach told Martin St-Louis that, in his view, the Habs are just beginning their golden years.

And Brind'Amour even emphasized that he understands what the Habs have been through, having suffered his own share of crushing defeats with his team in the Eastern Conference Finals over the past few years.

#StanleyCup Final hockey is BACK in Raleigh tonight for the first time since 2006! Watch the newest episode of Quest for the Stanley Cup https://t.co/K7yP2kibRg pic.twitter.com/wWokfNasPn — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) June 2, 2026

In the clip shared by the NHL on its social media, we also see Brind'Amour lavishing praise on Jakub Dobes. He tells the Canadiens goaltender that he's been “incredible” and has a great career ahead of him.

And it's true that during the series against the Hurricanes, Dobes was probably the only one who was “incredible” in a Habs uniform, hehe.

Cole Caufield, for his part, wished K'Andre Miller—his former teammate in the U.S. development program and in the NCAA—good luck in winning the Stanley Cup. We know the two guys are close, and it made for a nice moment during the handshake.

But what really stands out in this clip is definitely what Brind'Amour said to St. Louis about understanding his situation. And the Hurricanes' coach is in a good position to know that it's all part of the process… and that sooner or later, going through all of that pays off.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Was told the Rangers were frustrated that no team met their high asking price for Trocheck at the trade deadline. The Wild had put together an offer, and the Canadiens were said to have inquired, among many other teams. He's going to be a player to watch this summer. https://t.co/r5ys2eWpSZ — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 2, 2026

– Hey, guys!

#StanleyCup Final hockey is BACK in Raleigh tonight for the first time since 2006! Watch the newest episode of Quest for the Stanley Cup https://t.co/K7yP2kibRg pic.twitter.com/wWokfNasPn — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) June 2, 2026

– What do you think?

Trading for McDavid—not necessarily a good idea for the Habs? https://t.co/MqETbXLYKz — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 2, 2026

– Do you agree?

Canada's No. 1 Goaltender at the World Championship | “For me, it's Maxime Crépeau” – Patrice Bernier https://t.co/d3ojuEqhup — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 3, 2026

– Good news for the Blue Jays.