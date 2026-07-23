“I’ve never seen Tom Wilson angrier than he was against the Canadiens.”

In the 2025 playoffs, the Canadiens faced the Capitals in the first round. Martin St-Louis's team, which made the playoffs at the very last minute, ultimately lost the series in five games.

The team wasn't quite up to par… but it gained valuable experience.

But what stands out from that series is just how much the Capitals dominated the Habs physically. Things got pretty rough… but the Habs were often on the receiving end of that rough play.

Tom Wilson, in particular, had a field day. He was hitting anything that moved… though it was especially his fight with Josh Anderson on the bench that really left a lasting impression.

And it's interesting to note that Connor McMichael, who was playing for the Caps at the time, reflected on that fight during his appearance on the Cam & Strick Podcast… and the forward claims he's never seen Wilson angrier than he was at that moment.

The angriest Connor McMichael has ever seen Tom Wilson… was against the Habs. @camandstrick pic.twitter.com/qXEe4b10oB — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 23, 2026

McMichael explains that even during the intermission (the fight had taken place at the very end of a period, remember), Wilson was furious. He was still bright red… and McMichael recalls that even he was afraid of Wilson at that moment.

Clearly, that sequence didn't sit well with the Capitals forward.

It's worth noting that Wilson and Anderson have had a rivalry dating back to when both players were in junior hockey. It's likely that this fight was more personal for Wilson and that this contributed to his particular fury.

We'll see if, with the Habs and the Capitals both expected to make the playoffs, the two players will eventually end up fighting again in the context of playoff hockey. Because that factor must have played a role, too, given that emotions are generally much stronger during the playoffs.

Quick Q&A

– That's right.

Robertson Signs One-Year, $12 Million Contract | “Given the salary cap, this is a good signing for us”—Nasreddine https://t.co/RbVxQfYj2F — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 23, 2026

– Interesting.

Chris Johnston: On Dylan Larkin: Detroit just hasn't found anything close to what it's going to take from the teams he's willing to go to in order to make the deal; it's a bit of a stalemate – Chris Johnston Show (7/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 24, 2026

– Hehe.