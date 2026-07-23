The CH is the youngest team in the NHL for the third consecutive year

Over the past two seasons, the Canadiens have been the youngest team in the entire NHL. They were denied that title at the last trade deadline when the Blackhawks rejuvenated their roster by trading Nick Foligno, but they still held the title for most of the season.

And despite all that, they made it to the conference finals.

And once again this summer, the team has gotten a little younger. The core group from last year—nearly all of whom are back this season—has aged by a year… but players like Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine, and Joe Veleno have left.

So that helped rejuvenate the team… and it's worth noting that this morning, the Blackhawks effectively “aged” themselves by signing Patrick Kane, who is 37.

The result? For the third year in a row, the Habs are on track to be the youngest team in the NHL to start the season. The team's average age (26.3 years) is the lowest in the league.

This is worth noting given that many of the clubs among the league's youngest are teams that are unlikely to be very competitive in 2026–27. The Blackhawks, Canucks, Flames, and Rangers, for example, have all just endured dismal seasons.

And the Flyers, Sabres, and Senators—even though they made the playoffs in 2025–26—didn't reach the conference finals like the Habs did.

Of course, all of that could still change if the Habs sign one or two veterans to round out their roster before the start of the season. But as things stand, the team is on track, for the third straight year, to be the youngest squad in the NHL on opening day.

And when you consider that players like Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky, and David Reinbacher (who is likely to start the season in Montreal) are on their way, it won't be anytime soon that the team gets particularly old.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago | “We needed a player like Kane to play alongside Bedard”—Jimmy Waite https://t.co/xfFnp7CZJV — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 23, 2026

– Will he be traded by August 3?

He was dominant again today to avoid a sweep. https://t.co/SiKt45JajL https://t.co/P1KV0zaLd8 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 23, 2026

– Note this.