Jonathan Toews is “jealous” to see Patrick Kane return to Chicago

This morning, we learned that Patrick Kane has decided to return to Chicago. The forward, who has spent most of his career with the Blackhawks, signed a two-year contract (worth $8 million per year) to rejoin his former team.

Connor Bedard got what he wanted, in the end.

And of course, when you think of Kane in a Blackhawks uniform, you immediately think of Jonathan Toews. The two are inextricably linked to the Blackhawks' glory days in the early 2010s, and we know just how close they were to one another.

That's why it's interesting to note that Toews, as he stated via text message to Mark Lazerus (The Athletic), has been chatting with Kane since the signing was announced. He told him he's happy for him… but that he's also jealous to see him playing for the Blackhawks again.

Because Toews, as we know, is retired: he won't be returning to Chicago himself.

Jonathan Toews on Patrick Kane, via text: “We were texting, and as happy as I am for him, I told him I'm straight-up jealous that he's gonna get to play for the Hawks again.” Toews' full comments in our news story on the signing:https://t.co/4RM6JkifAa — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 23, 2026

Of course, when you read that, you wonder if Toews regrets hanging up his skates and if he might be tempted to return to the game for one last run in Chicago. That said, when he announced his retirement earlier this summer, he made it clear that last season was a tough one for him.

He's now 38 years old and was coming off a two-year hiatus: even though he didn't do badly—with 11 goals and 29 points in 82 games—it's understandable that it was a more difficult season for him.

That said, one might wonder if Kane's return will prompt Toews to reconnect with the Blackhawks organization. Without necessarily returning to the ice, there's nothing stopping him from taking on some role within the organization to remain close to the team.

On the other hand, if he wants to enjoy his retirement, he fully deserves it… even if it will be strange to see Kane back in Chicago without Toews by his side.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Just three of the 15 arbitration-eligible players remain unsigned. Will they avoid arbitration? pic.twitter.com/Y5C4e4pSUi — BarDown (@BarDown) July 23, 2026

– The Jets are looking for help on their second line.

David Pagnotta: On the Jets: They're still looking to shore up that second line; they still have at least one other spot on that line they want to fill – Hello Hockey (7/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 23, 2026

– Too bad.