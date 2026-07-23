An anecdote that illustrates Lane Hutson’s great confidence

Marc-Olivier Cook
An anecdote that illustrates Lane Hutson’s great confidence
Credit: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

To be a good National League player, you need talent.

We all know it's not rocket science.

But it's not just that, either. It also takes confidence: a guy who doesn't believe in himself will never be able to reach his full potential. That's true in hockey, but it's also true in life in general.

That said, Nick Suzuki shared a story that demonstrates Lane Hutson's tremendous confidence.

In an Instagram video posted on Bauer's account (featuring Hutson and Cole Caufield), the captain recounts that Lane wanted to call a play himself in the opponent's zone during his very first game in the National Hockey League.

Suzuki goes on to say that this is what made him realize just how confidently the defenseman plays: 

 

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A post shared by BAUER Hockey (@bauerhockey)

It's a great story.

Because it's true that Lane Hutson has to rely on his confidence to succeed. He's always been told he was too small, that he didn't have the size to play in a league like the NHL… and yet today, he's talked about as one of the best offensive defensemen in the league.

And that's despite having only two full pro seasons under his belt. 

But the young player's confidence is also evident when you watch him play on the ice.

Not every player has the guts to make dekes and maneuver with the puck the way Hutson does so well. And not every player manages to be as dangerous on the ice as he is… while also being the smallest on the team.


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