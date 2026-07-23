Leo Carlsson: One of the Worst Contracts in the NHL (According to the Numbers)

Every year, Dom Luszczyszyn uses his mathematical model to rank the best and worst contracts in the NHL.

Basically, he takes the remaining value of the contracts (and the remaining years on the contract) and projects the value a player would need to provide for a team to get its money's worth.

It really is a mathematical model.

Every year, it sparks a lot of discussion. A few years ago, Nick Suzuki's contract was ranked among the worst in the NHL because his model didn't project such a meteoric rise for him.

That had angered people in Montreal.

Yesterday, when he placed Lane Hutson on his list of the best-value contracts, Habs fans were happy. And today, it was time for his list of the worst contracts.

And Leo Carlsson comes in at number four.

From Jonathan Huberdeau to a whole lot of contracts signed over the last year, my annual look at the worst contracts in the league. https://t.co/Qov0t4weSN pic.twitter.com/odSOenXZKw — dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 23, 2026

Basically, because the model estimates that he should be earning $13 million per year instead of $18 million, the resulting $25 million shortfall puts him fairly high on the list.

Only Jonathan Huberdeau, Chandler Stephenson, and Adin Hill are ranked lower than him.

The analyst believes the Ducks could break even in the last two years of the deal, but that the first three years will be difficult to make profitable.

Still, he believes it was better to take the bad contract than the first-round picks offered in the hostile bid.

It's no surprise that a contract like this makes the list. But Carlsson has the talent to ensure that, in a year, he might no longer be on it.

It's up to him to show the Ducks that they were right to believe in him.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– The former Rocket player is leaving North America.

Good luck in Astana, Hunter!

Good luck in Astana, Shep! https://t.co/JukxXS6cmM — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) July 23, 2026

– What will the Red Wings do?