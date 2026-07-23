“I think David Reinbacher is close to the National League.”

We'd all love to see David Reinbacher succeed in becoming a key defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens.

He was selected fifth overall in 2023 because he has potential, and the Habs wanted to take a chance on him even though there were some risks involved.

But we're still waiting to see the right-hander break out.

He made progress last season playing with the Rocket. He still played more than sixty games when you combine the regular season and the playoffs, which is good news.

But where does he stand in his overall development?

Tony Ferrari, who writes for The Hockey News (and was a guest on Tony Marinaro's podcast), has his own take:

“I think he's close to the National Hockey League.” – Tony Ferrari

What would be ideal?

To see Reinbacher arrive at the Habs' training camp in a few weeks with the mindset of coming out swinging. There might be a spot to earn on the blue line, and he'll have to beat out Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble to start the season in Montreal.

At the same time…

I wouldn't be upset if Reinbacher has a good camp and the Habs decide to send him to Laval to start the season. There's no rush, strictly speaking, but… it would definitely be great news to see him impress the front office and earn a spot after camp.

It would solve some problems, at least… because we're still looking for a right-handed defenseman who can help the Canadiens right now.

And if Reinbacher ends up filling that role, then so much the better.

In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

Back in Chicago: Toews admits he's “jealous” of Kanehttps://t.co/ypTwnBCrQs — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 23, 2026

– Note to self.

Mathieu Gravel is the new head coach of the Voltigeurs. #QMJHL — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) July 23, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

That doesn't mean he'll finish the season in Toronto. https://t.co/M2sD6lDwj2 https://t.co/Q9z0kk3teM — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 23, 2026

– The opposite would have been surprising.