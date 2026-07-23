Michael Bunting: the CH mentioned as a potential destination

With Patrick Kane deciding to return to Chicago, the unrestricted free-agent market has dried up even further. There aren't (really) many quality names left… but there are still some players who, in a supporting role, could help a team.

Vladimir Tarasenko is probably the best player still available right now. But there are others.

Michael Bunting is precisely one of those players. While not a star, he's still a winger capable of racking up around 40 points and who plays with grit. And at 30, he's not too old either.

That's why it's interesting to note that in an article from The Hockey News discussing three possible destinations for Bunting, one of the teams mentioned is the Montreal Canadiens.

The other two are the Sabres and the Jets, for those who are interested.

Michael Bunting remains available in free agency, and these three teams could provide the winger with his next opportunity.https://t.co/9DTFW4leG7 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 23, 2026

We know the Habs are currently looking for options to bolster their second line. Bunting isn't a silver bullet, but adding him to the mix alongside players like Alex Newhook, Zachary Bolduc, and Kirby Dach could be intriguing.

In the absence of quality, you might as well try to go with quantity and hope that one of these guys seizes the opportunity (and that the competition forces everyone to step up their game), you know.

And even if Bunting doesn't fill a role on the second line, seeing him bring some grit to the third or fourth line wouldn't be a bad thing. He's capable of holding his own as an energy player, and at a low cost (and, most importantly, on a short-term basis), the team wouldn't be risking much by bringing him into the fold.

Do I think it's going to happen? Not necessarily, no… but it's not a completely crazy idea.

Quick Thoughts

– Oh, really?

David Pagnotta: Re Jason Robertson/Stars: There's still a little bit of animosity from both sides on this one, even with the contract getting done – DFO Rundown (7/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 24, 2026

– Great read.

Stephen Gionta had just laced up his skates in 2019 to wrap up his 13th season of pro hockey. The @TBLightning came calling, hiring him as a pro scout. How an NHL veteran ended up with Tampa Bay and why finding the next #GoBolts inspires him every day STORY: https://t.co/8HTc6hYA8m — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) July 24, 2026

– Too bad.