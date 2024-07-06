Nikolaj Ehlers: the Canadian is interested

For all sorts of reasons, the Winnipeg Jets have trouble keeping their players in Manitoba.

Whether it’s the team’s management style, the “club plays in a flat, cold city” aspect or some other reason, it’s never easy for the Winnipeg Jets.

That’s the story of their franchise, it seems.

All this to say that, at the moment, the names of Nikolaj Ehlers and Rutger McGroarty are coming up the most. These two guys don’t want to continue with the Jets and the club needs to trade them.

McGroarty is a prospect who will be in the NCAA (at worst) in 2024-2025. As for veteran Ehlers, he’s 12 months away from the end of his contract and reportedly has no intention of signing a new contract with the Jets.

Ehlers could be traded elsewhere during the off-season. There are several names surfacing in the file, as mentioned by The Fourth Period. They include (among others) the Hurricanes, Islanders, Bruins…

Jets, Hurricanes working on trade? https://t.co/QvYKX4zfeD – The Fourth Period (@TFP) July 6, 2024

And the Habs.

Ehlers earns six million dollars a year for another year. To get that kind of money, Kent Hughes would have to be sure the forward wanted to extend his contract with the Habs… at the right price. #SalaryScale

As upsetting as the Mark Scheifele hit was, I can’t stop thinking about the way Nikolaj Ehlers rushed over and protected Jake Evans from the scrum. That’s how you respect the game. (Photo: David Lipnowski, Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3Al1oyTVz4 – Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 3, 2021

In any case, I imagine Jake Evans would be happy to have him on board. #2021

Would Ehlers, who played his junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads, want to come to Montreal? Hard to say, of course, but he’s worth a call.

After all, the 28-year-old left winger stands six feet tall and would be an ideal fit for the club’s second line.

Last year, in 82 games, he surpassed the 25-goal, 60-point mark (he had 61) in his ninth season with the Jets. Clearly, the Habs won’t be alone in their pursuit of his services.

Overtime

Stay tuned.

– The Habs are everywhere.

Check out the guy in the Habs jersey celebrating the game-winning penalty kick by Canada’s Ismaël Koné yesterday, who grew up in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/DNVkxqVApx – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 6, 2024

– The NHL is on the move… but this deal doesn’t involve Ehlers or McGroarty.

The #Canes have traded defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for future considerations. Details ” https://t.co/A6xQqnIWwX pic.twitter.com/Po86uJ7Y55 – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 6, 2024

– Things are bad in Toronto: another loss for the Blue Jays.

The Jays outfielder produced a defensive gem in the first inning in Seattle. https://t.co/beu1TYcf32 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 6, 2024

– The impact of veterans at development camp.