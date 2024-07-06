The Habs would have the space under the ceiling for another “Sean Monahan-style” deal.Auteur: esmith
Many will say they’re disappointed not to see Kent Hughes move, either via the free agent market or the trade market, but in the end, I sincerely believe it’s the right thing to do.
By opportunity, of course, I’m referring to a potential deal in which Kent Hughes could pull off a Sean Monahan-style magic trick.
Assuming the Canadiens sign both Justin Barron and Arber Xhekaj to under 2M AAV deals, they’ll have around 17M in cap space with Carey Price on LTIR
21 players signed
Forwards ~ 46,4M
Defensemen ~ 14,6M
Goalies ~ 4,04M
Montreal has room for a 1-year cap dump trade
Yes, I know, the Habs would currently have about $20 million available under the cap if they placed Carey Price on the LTIR (long-term injured list), but let’s not forget that the Habs still have two players to sign.
Obviously, Xhekaj and Barron aren’t asking for the moon for their next contract, so taking out around $5M of the $20M available makes a lot of sense.
And with the Arizona Coyotes no longer the NHL’s bad contract basket, Kent Hughes could benefit.
He’s not keeping so much space under the salary cap for nothing.
