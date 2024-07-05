Michael Hage: a superb goal and assist in the Red vs White match

Michael Hage: a superb goal and assist in the Red vs White matchAuteur: esmith
It’s July and Friday. It’s a beautiful day outside.
But never mind, the Habs are still able to fill their training center so that fans can see some of the club’s top prospects. And most of the big hopefuls aren’t there.
As demanding as Montreal can be for Habs players, there’s something magical about it all.
Has anyone ever told you that you’re incredible?
Best fans in the NHL, don’t @ us#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aDvr5HBcfc
Obviously, there were a few big names we had to keep an eye on more than the others. Jacob Fowler is one of them, and he’s a prospect who’s very popular with fans in front of the net.
That said, because Michael Hage was a first-round pick by the Habs last week, it’s logical to assume that he’s the one getting the attention on the heels of today’s game.
And he didn’t disappoint.
Throughout the game, it was clear that his speed, which has been the talk of the town lately, is impressive. He’s agile on the ice, and he used it to score a beautiful goal.
It’s an intra-squad game, I know… but still.
Michael Hage takes his turn!
Michael Hage finds twine!
2 – 0#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mfy5e4KioK
Then, a few seconds later, he was an accomplice to a goal via a beautiful play. It’s clear that he’s comfortable and able to use his tools properly.
Sam Harris widens the lead for Team Rouges!
Sam Harris widens the lead for Team Red!
3 – 0#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BPwGYESHVC
Overtime
– Arpon Basu: the Habs don’t want to move just to move. [TSN 690]
– David Perron played with Keith Tkachuk… and now he’ll play with Brady.
How many players in NHL history have played with a father (Keith Tkachuk), and later the son (Brady Tkachuk)? #Perron @Liams_Hockey
