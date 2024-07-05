RUMOR! Stan Bowman to Edmonton, Joel Quenneville to Columbus

The Oilers played their last game on June 24, when they lost the final seventh game of the Stanley Cup Finals – I’m told many players are still suffering from that – and four days later, team management was on the floor of the Sphere in Vegas to select seven prospects. The Oilers even made a trade for the 32nd spot in the first round.

The crazy thing is, on the evening of the 24th, Ken Holland was the GM of a team with a 50/50 chance of winning the Cup… and on the 27th, we learned officially that he wouldn’t be back in 2025-26. So, on the 28th, at the team table, the Oilers had no GM. They had Jeff Jackson(CEO who doesn’t want to be full-time GM)… and deputy GMs, whose position is vacant.

That didn’t stop the Oilers from signing Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson, Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, Connor Carrick, Collin Delia, Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Jeff Skinner and more…

When will the Oilers GM be named? Will there still be work to do in the off-season when he arrives? Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl – and possibly Connor McDavid – are hot on the Alberta stove…

Seven names have been floated by TheAthletic/NY Times to replace Holland : Jason Botterill, Sean Burke, Mathieu Darche, Wayne Keith Gretzky, Brad Holland, Mark Hunter… and Stan Bowman.

It will be recalled that Bowman quit his job as GM and President of Hockey Operations for the Blackhawks after sending in his qualifying offers too late after Kyle Beach revealed to the hockey world that he had been assaulted by a Hawks employee. And that everyone in Chicago had kept their mouths shut…

Fact: The Oilers have never hesitated to sign controversial players: Evander Kane, Ken Holland, Jake Virtanen… and now, Stan Bowman?

Stan Bowman’s name has also been linked to the St. Louis Blues in recent days. The Blues do, however, have a President of Hockey Operations who will be GM for another two years (Doug Armstrong), a Vice-President of Hockey Operations (Peter Chiarelli) and assistant GMs.

And one guy who will be named GM in two years: Alex Steen. #NoPlace?

Of course, Mathieu Darche’s name has been linked to a GM vacancy for the 1,000th time. #EdmontonThisTime

Joel Quenneville’s name was recently linked to the Blue Jackets, the only team still without a head coach. Will the BJs dare to hire Quenneville a year after doing the same with Mike Babcock… who, however, never coached a single game?

Overtime

– Canada’s players wanted to show their support for Tajon Buchanan.

A fantastic scene as Tajon Buchanan returns to the #CanMNT hotel after surgery on his broken leg. Losing him on the pitch isn’t good for this Canadian group, but it’s seemingly brought an already tight-knit group even closer ahead of the quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/HtDT3ppA6O – Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) July 5, 2024

– What a game it was yesterday!

Argentina survived a scare to win on PK despite a missed shot from Messi. That means if @CanadaSoccerFR wins tomorrow, they’ll have to go through Argentina again next week in New Jersey. @CopaAmerica – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) July 5, 2024

– Bryce Duke doesn’t decide where he plays/will play on the field.

PRESS BRIEFING! Bryce Duke says he’s comfortable at 6, but refuses to say if he sees himself staying in that position when Piette and Choinière return: “That will be the coach’s decision, not mine.” – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 5, 2024

– Lassiter and Toye will be back tomorrow against the Whitecaps.

Laurent Courtois confirmed to me this morning that Lassiter and Toye will be available tomorrow. The absentees are now few and far between. He also admitted to @Olivier_Brett that it’s hard to imagine 1 scenario where Piette, Choinière & Waterman are available tomorrow, if Canada is eliminated. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 5, 2024

– End of the Victor Wanyama armband episode .

Laurent Courtois said this morning that he asked Victor Wanyama why he didn’t want to don the captain’s armband 10 days ago at Stade Saputo. He didn’t feel legitimate and didn’t know how to handle it. But he’ll wear it again if he has to. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 5, 2024

– Notice to interested parties.