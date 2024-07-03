Quentin Miller: “I know I can be better than Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes”.

Quentin Miller is one of the Canadiens’ goaltending prospects.

The Quebecer was selected with the 128th pick in the 2023 draft, and spent last season in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts and Rimouski Océanic.

He’s not yet ready to make the leap to the pros and will return to junior next season to continue his development, but I have to believe that confidence isn’t what’s lacking in his case.

I say this because today, at the Canadiens’ development camp, Miller shared a phrase that made me smile.

And it shows that he’s not afraid of competition:

I know I can be better than Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes, but yes, I watch them play and that serves as motivation. – Quentin Miller

Miller talks about Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes because when you think of the goalies with the most potential in the Habs organization, it’s the names Dobes and Fowler that come up in discussion :

I love the confidence.

It’s what you want to see from a young person and it’s the mentality all players should have at the age of 18-19-20-21. It may be difficult… But if you’re prepared to give it your all and make the effort to improve, nothing is impossible.

That said, there’s going to be some nasty competition in the next few years if Miller, Dobes and Fowler develop in the right way.

Obviously, they may not all be ready at the same time, but when the time comes, the guys will have to prove themselves to the organization that they deserve the chance to wear the Habs uniform.

And that’s when things get really interesting. Until then, the Habs can rely on Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau… But they’ll also have to fight for a spot in the next few years, because there’s a new generation of goaltenders on the horizon.

That’s promising!

