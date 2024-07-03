Skip to content
Cole Eiserman was not a logical choice for the Habs at No. 21 (according to Simon Boisvert)

Cole Eiserman was not a logical choice for the Habs at No. 21 (according to Simon Boisvert)
Credit: Getty Images
There were a few surprises in the first round of the last draft.

For example?

Many didn’t expect Cole Eiserman to slip so far, who was selected by the Islanders with the 20th overall pick.

Seeing Eiserman go 20th disappointed some Canadiens fans, and that’s understandable.

After all, the Habs had the 21st pick in the draft, and Eiserman is talked about as a guy who can score goals.

A lot of goals, in fact.

But in the NHL, it takes more than that to become an impact player.

Players who “just score goals” aren’t necessarily useful to a team if they can’t improve other aspects of their game. They need to find a way to be indispensable to their respective line-ups, without necessarily having to put the puck in the back of the net.

That said, Eiserman has a long way to go before he gets to that stage. And it forces Simon Boisvert(BPM Sports) to believe that Eiserman, whose style is strictly offensive, wouldn’t necessarily fit in with what the Habs are trying to build:

It reminds me of the work Martin St-Louis is doing with Cole Caufield.

The head coach wants his small forward to be more complete on the ice because if Caufield doesn’t produce offensively, his usefulness in the Habs lineup is much less important.

But in New York, Cole Eiserman will have the opportunity to work with a tough coach in Patrick Roy.

I have a feeling it won’t be long before Roy makes it clear to him that he’ll have to work all the time on the ice to become one of the NHL’s good players.

And that’s perhaps the best thing that could happen to a guy like Cole Eiserman.

The forward had better fasten his hat with a spit, for example… Because we know that with Patrick Roy, it’s always pretty intense.

