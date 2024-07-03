Cole Eiserman was not a logical choice for the Habs at No. 21 (according to Simon Boisvert)

There were a few surprises in the first round of the last draft.For example?

Many didn’t expect Cole Eiserman to slip so far, who was selected by the Islanders with the 20th overall pick.

Seeing Eiserman go 20th disappointed some Canadiens fans, and that’s understandable.

After all, the Habs had the 21st pick in the draft, and Eiserman is talked about as a guy who can score goals.A lot of goals, in fact.But in the NHL, it takes more than that to become an impact player.

Players who “just score goals” aren’t necessarily useful to a team if they can’t improve other aspects of their game. They need to find a way to be indispensable to their respective line-ups, without necessarily having to put the puck in the back of the net.

That said, Eiserman has a long way to go before he gets to that stage. And it forces Simon Boisvert(BPM Sports) to believe that Eiserman, whose style is strictly offensive, wouldn’t necessarily fit in with what the Habs are trying to build:

The best scorer in the history of the U.S. development program was selected one spot ahead of the Habs’ second first-round pick! And many would have loved to see him with the Tricolore, but the Snake doesn’t believe Cole Eiserman would have been a logical choice pic.twitter.com/R1YHRFJ3xM – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 3, 2024

It reminds me of the work Martin St-Louis is doing with Cole Caufield.

The head coach wants his small forward to be more complete on the ice because if Caufield doesn’t produce offensively, his usefulness in the Habs lineup is much less important.

But in New York, Cole Eiserman will have the opportunity to work with a tough coach in Patrick Roy.

I have a feeling it won’t be long before Roy makes it clear to him that he’ll have to work all the time on the ice to become one of the NHL’s good players.

And that’s perhaps the best thing that could happen to a guy like Cole Eiserman.

The forward had better fasten his hat with a spit, for example… Because we know that with Patrick Roy, it’s always pretty intense.

Overtime

– I love this.

“Montreal & Toronto in a series. People thought the Habs were out of it…it was a lot of fun to watch. Just really fun moments in my house, jumping around with my brother & my dad. Just enjoying watching the Habs.” – Michael Hage on watching the 2021 Habs playoff run pic.twitter.com/6gtLb9fOjF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 3, 2024

– Oops!

Canadiens fourth round pick Tyler Thorpe was watching the draft at home with his father. He was picked during a commercial break. Found out he got drafted when one of his buddies called him. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 3, 2024

– Style.

– Oh!

Salt Lake City and Ryan Smith’s SEG are close to finalizing a $900M deal for arena renovations & a new sports district. The deal would require teams to play all their home games in the Delta Center for the next 30 years or face significant penalties.https://t.co/Yw6Gd2WTie – Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 3, 2024

– He does it right.