Juraj Slafkovsky contract: no-trade clause from 2029-2030

Juraj Slafkovsky contract: no-trade clause from 2029-2030Auteur: cbrown
Tonight, other interesting details about Slafkovsky’s contract were revealed.
Slafkovsky 8 year $7.6M Cap Hit #GoHabsGo Extension:
Yr 1 3M Base & 7M Signing Bonus
Yr 2 7M Base & 3M SB
Yr 3 9M
Yr 4 7.8M
Year 5 to Year 8: 6M
Years 5 to 8 include 10 Team No Trade Clause
Rep’d by Gerry Johannson Sports Corphttps://t.co/pmWdpSnLfZ
– PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 4, 2024
It’s a clause that makes sense when you look at the year in which it kicks in.
A player is eligible for free agency in the seventh year after arriving in the NHL. In Slafkovsky’s case, that would have been 2029.
One thing’s for sure, Slafkovsky will have several years to make a splash in Montreal. Already one of Montreal’s most popular players, his progress over the past season leads us to believe that he will be quite a player at his peak.
