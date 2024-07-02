Simon “Snake” Boisvert: Michael Hage will be better than Phillip Danault

On the night of the last NHL draft, all the attention of Canadiens fans was focused on Ivan Demidov (and rightly so). So much attention was paid to Demidov, that the Habs almost overlooked Michael Hage, drafted 21st overall.Hage is a center with excellent offensive and defensive skills.

He could even be compared to a certain Phillip Danault. At least, that’s what Tony Marinaro and Simon “Snake” Boisvert did on Saturday’s Sick Podcast .

When Marinaro asserted that Hage is a little better than Danault, Boisvert responded by explaining that Danault is an excellent defensive center, who is also capable of producing a little offensively, but that Hage is much better offensively than the Quebecer.Boisvert finds that Hage has an excellent shot, a superb skating stroke and very good puck control.

The Snake has high expectations of Hage, but not necessarily in a top-6 role. Indeed, he sees Hage as the Canadiens’ third center in a line-up with a chance of winning the Stanley Cup. However, he could also imagine him on a second line, if need be.

In front of Hage, Boisvert obviously sees Kirby Dach and Nick Suzuki. On a third line, he expects Hage to produce at a rate of 40 or 45 points per season, which is excellent for a third-line player.If the Canadiens wanted to play Hage on the second line instead, Boisvert would expect him to produce around 60 points per season.

Although the Snake hasn’t really talked about it, it’s important to remember that the Canadiens’ 21st pick is an excellent player in his own zone. He can put pressure on opposing players and recover pucks.

In addition to all the qualities mentioned above, Michael Hage grew up a Canadiens fan. So he may have some extra motivation to give everything he’s got to help his childhood team win.

Michael Hage grew up a Habs fan just like his dad Alain, who tragically passed away in 2023. Tonight, Michael was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens pic.twitter.com/qU6MKfUiC1 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 29, 2024

Hage finished his 2023-24 season with 75 points in 54 games with the Chicago Steel in the USHL. He will join Michigan in the NCAA for the upcoming campaign.

The HockeyDB trending players list. Seven Canadiens draft picks. pic.twitter.com/yhLAOMmQHH – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 30, 2024

