Simon "Snake" Boisvert: Michael Hage will be better than Phillip Danault
He could even be compared to a certain Phillip Danault. At least, that’s what Tony Marinaro and Simon “Snake” Boisvert did on Saturday’s Sick Podcast .
The Snake has high expectations of Hage, but not necessarily in a top-6 role. Indeed, he sees Hage as the Canadiens’ third center in a line-up with a chance of winning the Stanley Cup. However, he could also imagine him on a second line, if need be.
Although the Snake hasn’t really talked about it, it’s important to remember that the Canadiens’ 21st pick is an excellent player in his own zone. He can put pressure on opposing players and recover pucks.
In addition to all the qualities mentioned above, Michael Hage grew up a Canadiens fan. So he may have some extra motivation to give everything he’s got to help his childhood team win.
Michael Hage grew up a Habs fan just like his dad Alain, who tragically passed away in 2023.
Tonight, Michael was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens pic.twitter.com/qU6MKfUiC1
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 29, 2024
Overtime
