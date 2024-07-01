Sylvain Favreau: a candidate in both Montreal and Laval

Right now, the Montreal Canadiens are counting on Martin St-Louis as head coach and Trevor Letowski and Stéphane Robidas to support him behind the bench. He has other assistants, but behind the bench, that’s it.

In Laval, only Martin Lapperière is still there as far as the guys behind the bench are concerned.

With Jean-François Houle, Kelly Buchberger and Alex Burrows gone, there’s still a lot of change in the organization. There’s a lot to say on the subject, and let’s put it this way:

1. Burrows did leave, not the Habs. You’d think that would make sense at this time of year, but Hughes made it clear in his press conference.

He wants to spend more time with his family and will still be involved as a consultant in Laval and Montreal.

One might think that Burrows will automatically be replaced (by someone with experience?) behind the Habs bench, but that’s not guaranteed. We’ll see what Martin St-Louis thinks of all this.

Note that St-Louis’ assistants, including goaltending coach Éric Raymond, have received contract extensions.

Hughes said it’s not yet clear if Burrows will be replaced, wants to talk to Martin St. Louis about it in the coming days. All the other assistants including goalie coach Eric Raymond were signed to extensions. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 1, 2024

2. If the club were ever to hire another assistant coach, could Sylvain Favreau’s name be in the discussions? Anthony Marcotte thinks so.

According to the Rocket’s voice on BPM Sports, the Habs like the Drummondville Voltigeurs’ QMJHL coach. Whether it’s with St-Louis or as a pilot in Laval, he’s being considered.

“The Habs would be very, very interested in the name of Sylvain Favreau of the Drummondville Voltigeurs for the position of assistant in Montreal or even head coach of the Rocket.” Very interesting information from @anthonymarcotte

following Alex Burrows’ departure! – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 1, 2024

3. Let’s talk about Favreau in Laval.

Kent Hughes has said he’s not closed to hiring a head coach who would come directly from junior to pilot the club-school. This opens the door to Favreau.

John Sedgwick and Vincent Lecavalier, who are part of the Flanelle management team, met with candidates for the position in Vegas . A second round of interviews is coming up, this time with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.

Favreau is a guest coach at the Predators’ development camp. But that doesn’t mean the Habs can’t hire him: it means he’s recognized for the quality of his work in Tennessee.

Earlier today, @MikLalancette reported that Drummondville coach Sylvain Favreau was invited to the Predators’ development camp, and that

Jules Boilard, Justin Larose, Félix Gagnon and Vincent Collard would be attending the Habs’ camp. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) July 1, 2024

