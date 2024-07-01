Hawks scandal: Joel Quenneville gets the green light to return to the NHL

Hawks scandal: Joel Quenneville gets the green light to return to the NHLAuteur: ewilson
Because even with what happened in Chicago, he’s got the green light to return to the NHL.
#NHL announces that former #Blackhawks executives Stan Bowman, Joel Quenneville and Al MacIsaac have been reinstated and are now eligible to seek employment in the league again.
Can be hired after July 10. pic.twitter.com/AVjkHLbeJP
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024
How can I put this…
In the eyes of many, anyone involved in the Kyle Beach controversy doesn’t deserve to be back in the NHL… Which makes sense.
But Quenneville doesn’t think that way.
He said in April that he “felt bad” about everything that happened several years ago… And that, in his opinion, he deserved the chance to coach an NHL club even with everything that happened.
Because even if he openly said he didn’t know about “the whole affair”, it’s his image that has suffered in recent years.
