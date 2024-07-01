David Perron with the Senators | Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in Boston

There’s a lot going on in the Canadian division.

Kent Hughes hasn’t made a move yet… But we can see that other Atlantic teams are improving.

For example? I’m thinking of the Bruins, Senators and Leafs.

David Perron 2 x $4M Ottawa – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

First, the Sens have added a veteran to their young group.David Perron has signed a two-year contract that will pay him $4 million per season:I like the signature.

The Sens are trying new things… And the addition of Perron could be useful, in the sense that he has experience and in the sense that he’s still capable of producing offensively.

That’s one more offensive weapon, anyway.

Now we’ll have to see if it’s enough to get the club into the playoffs…

Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in Boston

Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm have both signed with the Boston Bruins pic.twitter.com/IQF5XMV8JT – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 1, 2024

The Bruins wasted no time in making a big splash on the free agent market.And Don Sweeney (GM) also agreed to terms with Nikita Zadorov.Two big acquisitions for Boston.Lindholm has signed a seven-year contract valued at $7.75m per season.

It’s a lot, but the Bruins are sure to have a first-choice center responsible in all three zones of the rink.

For Zadorov, we’re talking about a six-year contract at $5 million per season.

Zadorov, who likes to hit the opposition, will fit in well with the Bruins’ culture… And it also allows the club to add some toughness on defense.

Three big signings in Toronto

Brad Treliving has been a busy man since this morning.

He didn’t trade Mitch Marner… But he did make some big signings.

The club signed Chris Tanev for six years at $4.5 million per season…

Joseph Woll has a new three-year contract in his pocket ($3.66 M per season)…

2 years at $2.5 per for Stolarz and Leafs. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2024

And Oliver Ekman-Larsson has signed a four-year contract that will pay him $3.5M per season.Oh, I almost forgot!Anthony Stolarz also signed a two-year deal with the Leafs.He will act as second goaltender behind Woll and earn an average of $2.5 million per season:Matt Murray has also signed a new deal with the Leafs.

We’re talking about a one-season contract at $875,000. He will be Toronto’s third goaltender.

All in all, the Atlantic Division is looking better and better.

Clubs are (very) aggressive… And Kent Hughes is (very) quiet.

