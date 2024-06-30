The Canadiens are interested in Patrick Kane, says Frank Seravalli

With the draft officially behind us, we can finally turn to our favorite rumors: such and such a player interests such and such a team.

In the case of the Habs, it doesn’t look like they’re interested in big fish like Jake Guentzel or Sam Reinhart, but a few guys might interest Kent Hughes. Jake DeBrusk, Jonathan Marchessault and David Perron are names that come to mind.

There’s also the name of Patrick Kane, who has been linked with the Montreal team. It was Frank Seravalli who said that the Habs were preparing an offer for the player should he officially become a free agent on July 1.

According to Frank Seravalli, Montreal is interested in Patrick Kane. pic.twitter.com/ppra5sqEfg – Patrick Tallon (@PatrickETallon) June 30, 2024

Kane collects the six original teams like Tyler Toffoli collects the Canadian teams. So it makes sense that Kane’s next destination is Montreal. No, but for real, this news surprises me and it will be interesting to see if this interest materializes as soon as the market opens tomorrow.

Obviously, Montreal has a lot of money available, but the club won’t be able to afford to handcuff itself in the long term. In any case, at 35, it’s not as if the winger is going to ask for a long-term contract. But is he looking more for the money or the Stanley Cup?

If it’s the latter, I’m not sure I’ll see him end up in the metropolis.

But for Montreal, seeing Kane signed could be interesting in the short term for the youngsters and to warm up the place of Ivan Demidov, who arrives in 2025-2026. Martin St-Louis is looking for a first-rate winger to play with Kirby Dach. It’s hard not to make connections with the Chicago Blackhawks…

The two played together for three years.

Another Chicago connection: Martin Lapointe. He still has a home there, and in Kane’s rookie year, he was in his last year with the Hawks. I don’t know how strong their relationship is, I’m just trying to find the logic behind this sudden interest.

His arrival would also allow some of the youngsters to stay in Laval and benefit from more playing time than at the top, obviously.

To be continued. One thing’s for sure: the Red Wings are very active in the matter.

Overtime

– The acquisition price remains high.

Everyone “you can’t win without goaltending” yet some clubs saying the “price for Askarov is expensive” well so is the price of regret. Askarov is an exciting, skilled and dynamic young tendy with star potential. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/WF5393vuAV – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 30, 2024

– Jacob Bryson and Jake Bean will not receive a qualifying offer from their team.

Expecting that #LetsGoBuffalo will not qualify 26 y/o LD Jacob Bryson, making him a free agent. He was due a $1.9M Qualifying Offer. 8P in 36 GPhttps://t.co/m9kNcR4wqZ – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 30, 2024

Expecting that #CBJ will not qualify 26 y/o LD Jake Bean, making him a free agent. He was due a $2.8M Qualifying Offer. 13P in 72GPhttps://t.co/IpQgD3YNSW – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 30, 2024

– Which names might interest the Habs?