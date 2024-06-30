Eric Engels’ turn to link Jake DeBrusk to the Canadiens

Before the Habs start thinking about the big fish on the free agent market, they need to free up a few dollars and be in a winning situation.

The good times are coming, but this is not the season the team will start winning. I hope I’m not bursting your balloon by saying this: forget Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel and Steven Stamkos in Montreal. That said, I hope I’m wrong.

I’m not saying there won’t be any signings, but they won’t be the big stars, let’s say. In his Sportsnet piece of the day, Eric Engels says much the same thing.

Today, it was Eric Engels’ turn to do so.

We know that DeBrusk’s career in Boston hasn’t always been smooth sailing, and although things have settled down recently, he seems to be on the way out.

We know the Flames and/or Oilers could be really interested (the winger hails from Alberta), but Montreal would be a logical destination too. DeBrusk is only 27, wouldn’t cost an arm and brings talent and energy. He’s a guy capable of putting up 40-50 points a season.

With the team’s future in mind, Montreal officials, who will be making calls to free agents in the near future, will have arguments to use to attract good players to the city.

One thing is certain, Engels believes that between now and the opening of training camp, the line-up will be different. It promises to be an interesting summer!In addition to DeBrusk, the Sportsnet journalist links Jonathan Marchessault and David Perron to the Habs. Other guys like Teuvo Teravainen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Viktor Arvidsson, Sam Carrick, Keifer Sherwood, William Carrier, Daniel Sprong, Stefan Noesen and Michael Amadio could be interesting targets for Kent Hughes.To be continued tomorrow.

