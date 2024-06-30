Change of agent for Arber and Florian Xhekaj

Change of agent for Arber and Florian XhekajAuteur: mgarcia
It’s no secret that Kent Hughes has been extremely busy lately. With the draft and the free agent market opening up, he and Jeff Gorton have their work cut out for them.
At least they’re not faced with the prospect of having to retain many of their players who have become free agents.
Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jesse Ylonen (RFA) and Chris Wideman will all become free agents tomorrow. But as we all know, they won’t be returning to the metropolis. The only one who will be kept (barring a surprise) is Arber Xhekaj (RFA).
Both Arber Xhekaj and Florian Xhekaj have changed agents and are now represented by @BartlettHockey
Full Client List:https://t.co/wjLhQrlUZk
– PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 30, 2024
In Florian’s case, he’s just signed his NHL entry-level contract and won’t need to worry about his contract until 2027.
Viktor Saljanin signed both brothers’ NHL contracts. Now, the agent who works for Innovative Hockey Consultants no longer has any clients. The brothers were his only two clients.
