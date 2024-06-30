Rumour mill: Oilers want Evander Kane to lift his non-movement clause

On the Canadian side, management is likely to be quiet, but that’s okay, we’ve got Ivan Demidov.
As for the other clubs, they’re trying to free up money to make acquisitions in July. Earlier in the day, Jack Campbell (Oilers), Nate Schmidt (Jets) and Adam Boqvist all had their contracts bought out by their respective teams.
He had three years left on his contract at $5 million a year
In Edmonton, Campbell isn’t the only player whose contract is on the chopping block.
Evander Kane’s pact expires after the 2025-2026 season. The striker earns $5.125 million a year. And, as Elliotte Friedman mentioned, the Oilers want to lift his no-movement clause and either waive it or trade him.
Will the veteran be sent elsewhere this summer?
Of course, Edmonton isn’t far from winning; Connor McDavid’s team was one game away from the Stanley Cup.
This competitiveness is largely due to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitil. The latter will become a free agent in a year’s time, and I imagine the Oilers want to free up some money for the German. McDavid’s pact also comes to an end…
Since he joined the NHL, Igor Shesterkin has been one of the NHL’s best goaltenders.
In his piece of the day, the excellent Larry Brooks wrote that the Russian’s camp wants the next contract to take 14% of payroll… in 2025-2026. And 14% of the cap, which will be $92 million, is $12.9 million annually.
After Vegas. Regarding the Rangers. Trouba; Kane; Stamkos; Igor.
Currently, Carey Price ($10.5 million), Sergei Bobrovsky ($10 million) and Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million) are the league’s highest-paid goaltenders per season.
But now, with the acquisition of Jake Guentzel, that money is likely to come in handy for the former Penguins and Hurricanes forward. I don’t want to doubt BriseBois, but I find it hard to believe that he’ll be able to sign both forwards.
Red-eye time. Always hate to leave Las Vegas.
Added to the Lightning/Guentzel story from earlier today with 18 post-draft Thoughts.
And, with Juuse Saros’ contract extension, the players seem to have accepted the stimulus plan.
Overtime
– Nice little signing.
$2.75M for Kunin
– What a goal!
Bicycle in the 95th minute
– The Jays need arms.
There are now 2 Y-Rods in the @BlueJays organization. #TOTHECORE
