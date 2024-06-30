Rumour mill: Oilers want Evander Kane to lift his non-movement clause

In just under 24 hours, the free agent period officially opens.

On the Canadian side, management is likely to be quiet, but that’s okay, we’ve got Ivan Demidov.

As for the other clubs, they’re trying to free up money to make acquisitions in July. Earlier in the day, Jack Campbell (Oilers), Nate Schmidt (Jets) and Adam Boqvist all had their contracts bought out by their respective teams.

He had three years left on his contract at $5 million a year pic.twitter.com/KHRCGZrQSm – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 30, 2024

In Edmonton, Campbell isn’t the only player whose contract is on the chopping block.

Evander Kane’s pact expires after the 2025-2026 season. The striker earns $5.125 million a year. And, as Elliotte Friedman mentioned, the Oilers want to lift his no-movement clause and either waive it or trade him.

Will the veteran be sent elsewhere this summer? https://t.co/4MTrdyBh9t – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 30, 2024

Of course, Edmonton isn’t far from winning; Connor McDavid’s team was one game away from the Stanley Cup.

This competitiveness is largely due to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitil. The latter will become a free agent in a year’s time, and I imagine the Oilers want to free up some money for the German. McDavid’s pact also comes to an end…

Igor Shesterkin is greedy

President of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson would also like to retain the services of the nine players who become unrestricted free agents tomorrow and the two who become RFAs.

Since he joined the NHL, Igor Shesterkin has been one of the NHL’s best goaltenders.

His contract expires next year and he wants to be paid.

In his piece of the day, the excellent Larry Brooks wrote that the Russian’s camp wants the next contract to take 14% of payroll… in 2025-2026. And 14% of the cap, which will be $92 million, is $12.9 million annually.

After Vegas. Regarding the Rangers. Trouba; Kane; Stamkos; Igor. https://t.co/KO6FDy6Svz – Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 30, 2024

If the Rangers were to pay him such a sum, he would obviously become the highest-paid goaltender of all time, both per season and for the entire contract (if he signs for seven-eight years).

Currently, Carey Price ($10.5 million), Sergei Bobrovsky ($10 million) and Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million) are the league’s highest-paid goaltenders per season.

Steven Stamkos approaches Nashville

One thing is certain: for Shesterkin, the matter will have to be settled before the start of next season, Brooks assures us.On the final day of the draft, Julien BriseBois really caught everyone off guard by trading Mikhail Sergachev and Tanner Jeannot.These transactions meant only one thing: freeing up money for Steven Stamkos.

But now, with the acquisition of Jake Guentzel, that money is likely to come in handy for the former Penguins and Hurricanes forward. I don’t want to doubt BriseBois, but I find it hard to believe that he’ll be able to sign both forwards.

Red-eye time. Always hate to leave Las Vegas. Added to the Lightning/Guentzel story from earlier today with 18 post-draft Thoughts. https://t.co/h2SpHpVAfQ – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2024

The Lightning captain therefore seems to be heading quietly (more than ever) towards Nashville.In any case, Friedman has his money on the Preds, who want to win now.

And, with Juuse Saros’ contract extension, the players seem to have accepted the stimulus plan.

Bicycle in the 95th minute pic.twitter.com/ytSkCwGRwC – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) June 30, 2024

